Lirik Lagu Good Feeling - Flo Rida dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 22 November 2022, 04:57 WIB
Flo Rida
Flo Rida /Spotify



Good Feeling - Flo Rida

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, sometimes I get a good feeling, yeah
I get a feeling that I never never never never had before, no no
I get a good feeling, yeah
Oh oh, sometimes I get a good feeling, yeah
I get a feeling that I never never never never had before, no no
I get a good feeling, yeah

Yes I can, doubt that I leave, I'm running with this plan
Pull me, grab me, crabs in the bucket can't have me
I'll be the president one day
January first, oh, you like that gossip
Like you the one drinking what God sip dot com
Now I gotta work with your tongue
How many rolling stones you want
Yeah I got a brand new spirit,
Speak it and it's done
Woke up on the side of the bed like I won
Talk like a winner, my chest to that sun
G5 dealer, US to Taiwan
Now who can say that, I wanna play back
Mama knew I was a needle in a hay stack
A Bugatti boy, plus Maybach
I got a feeling it's a wrap, ASAP

Oh, oh, sometimes I get a good feeling, yeah
I get a feeling that I never never never never had before, no no
I get a good feeling, yeah
Oh oh, sometimes I get a good feeling, yeah
I get a feeling that I never never never never had before, no no
I get a good feeling, yeah

The mountain top, walk on water
I got power, feel so royal
One second, I'mma strike oil
Diamond, platinum, no more for you
Got adrenaline, never giving in
Giving up's not an option, gotta get it in
Witness I got the heart of 20 men
No fear, go to sleep in the lion's den
That flow, that spark, that crown
You looking at the king of the jungle now
Stronger than ever can't hold me down
A hundred miles gunnin' from the pitcher's mound
Straight game face, it's game day
See me running through the crowd full of melee
No trick plays, I'm Bill Gates,
Take a genius to understand me

Oh, oh, sometimes I get a good feeling, yeah
I get a feeling that I never never never never had before, no no
I get a good feeling, yeah
Oh oh, sometimes I get a good feeling, yeah
I get a feeling that I never never never never had before, no no
I get a good feeling, yeah

Let's get it, let's get it
I know you got the good feelin'
Let's get it, let's get it
Gotta love the life that we livin'
Let's get it, let's get it
I know you got the good feelin'
Let's get it, let's get it
Gotta love the life that we livin'

Oh, oh, sometimes I get a good feeling, yeah
I get a feeling that I never never never never had before, no no
I get a good feeling, yeah
Oh oh, sometimes I get a good feeling, yeah
I get a feeling that I never never never never had before, no no
I get a good feeling, yeah

Oh oh, sometimes I get a good feeling, yeah

Credit

Produser: Dr. Luke dan Cirkut

Penulis: Ash Pournouri, Breyan Issac, Pearl Woods, Tramar Dillard, Etta James, Leroy Kirkland, Henry Walter, Tim Bergling, dan Lukasz Gottwald

Album: Wild Ones

Genre: Dance/Electronic

Fakta di balik lagu

Good Feeling merupakan lagu yang direkam oleh rapper asal Amerika Serikat (AS) Flo Rida dan dirilis pada 29 Agustus 2011.

Lagu ini diluncurkan sebagai single utama pada album studio keempatnya yang bertajuk Wild Ones.

Dalam lagunya, Good Feeling memasukkan sampel vokal dari single milik Etta James tahun 1962, yakni Something's Got a Hold on Me. Itulah sebabnya Etta James, Leroy Kirkland, dan Pearl Woods menerima kredit dalam penulisan lirik lagu ini.

Good Feeling meraih kepopuleran di sejumlah negara. Terbukti ketika lagu tersebut memuncak pada posisi ke-3 di Billboard Hot 100, menjadi single sepuluh besar keenam dan single lima besar keempat Flo Rida di tangga lagu. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

