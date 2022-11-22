Lirik Lagu Good Feeling - Flo Rida dan Fakta di Baliknya





Good Feeling - Flo Rida



Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, sometimes I get a good feeling, yeah

I get a feeling that I never never never never had before, no no

I get a good feeling, yeah

Oh oh, sometimes I get a good feeling, yeah

I get a feeling that I never never never never had before, no no

I get a good feeling, yeah



Yes I can, doubt that I leave, I'm running with this plan

Pull me, grab me, crabs in the bucket can't have me

I'll be the president one day

January first, oh, you like that gossip

Like you the one drinking what God sip dot com

Now I gotta work with your tongue

How many rolling stones you want

Yeah I got a brand new spirit,

Speak it and it's done

Woke up on the side of the bed like I won

Talk like a winner, my chest to that sun

G5 dealer, US to Taiwan

Now who can say that, I wanna play back

Mama knew I was a needle in a hay stack

A Bugatti boy, plus Maybach

I got a feeling it's a wrap, ASAP



Oh, oh, sometimes I get a good feeling, yeah

I get a feeling that I never never never never had before, no no

I get a good feeling, yeah

Oh oh, sometimes I get a good feeling, yeah

I get a feeling that I never never never never had before, no no

I get a good feeling, yeah



The mountain top, walk on water

I got power, feel so royal

One second, I'mma strike oil

Diamond, platinum, no more for you

Got adrenaline, never giving in

Giving up's not an option, gotta get it in

Witness I got the heart of 20 men

No fear, go to sleep in the lion's den

That flow, that spark, that crown

You looking at the king of the jungle now

Stronger than ever can't hold me down

A hundred miles gunnin' from the pitcher's mound

Straight game face, it's game day

See me running through the crowd full of melee

No trick plays, I'm Bill Gates,

Take a genius to understand me



Oh, oh, sometimes I get a good feeling, yeah

I get a feeling that I never never never never had before, no no

I get a good feeling, yeah

Oh oh, sometimes I get a good feeling, yeah

I get a feeling that I never never never never had before, no no

I get a good feeling, yeah



Let's get it, let's get it

I know you got the good feelin'

Let's get it, let's get it

Gotta love the life that we livin'

Let's get it, let's get it

I know you got the good feelin'

Let's get it, let's get it

Gotta love the life that we livin'



Oh, oh, sometimes I get a good feeling, yeah

I get a feeling that I never never never never had before, no no

I get a good feeling, yeah

Oh oh, sometimes I get a good feeling, yeah

I get a feeling that I never never never never had before, no no

I get a good feeling, yeah



Oh oh, sometimes I get a good feeling, yeah



Credit



Produser: Dr. Luke dan Cirkut



Penulis: Ash Pournouri, Breyan Issac, Pearl Woods, Tramar Dillard, Etta James, Leroy Kirkland, Henry Walter, Tim Bergling, dan Lukasz Gottwald



Album: Wild Ones



Genre: Dance/Electronic



Fakta di balik lagu



Good Feeling merupakan lagu yang direkam oleh rapper asal Amerika Serikat (AS) Flo Rida dan dirilis pada 29 Agustus 2011.



Lagu ini diluncurkan sebagai single utama pada album studio keempatnya yang bertajuk Wild Ones.



Dalam lagunya, Good Feeling memasukkan sampel vokal dari single milik Etta James tahun 1962, yakni Something's Got a Hold on Me. Itulah sebabnya Etta James, Leroy Kirkland, dan Pearl Woods menerima kredit dalam penulisan lirik lagu ini.



Good Feeling meraih kepopuleran di sejumlah negara. Terbukti ketika lagu tersebut memuncak pada posisi ke-3 di Billboard Hot 100, menjadi single sepuluh besar keenam dan single lima besar keempat Flo Rida di tangga lagu. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

