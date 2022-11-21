Lirik Lagu Breaking Up Slowly – Lana Del Rey Ft. Nikki Lane dan Fakta di Baliknya

Breaking Up Slowly – Lana Del Rey Ft. Nikki Lane

Breaking up slowly is a hard thing to do

I love you only, but it's making me blue

So don't send me flowers like you always do

It's hard to be lonely, but it's the right thing

Are these my good years or do I have none?

Are there really good years for everyone?

I don't wanna live with a life of regret

I don't wanna end up like Tammy Wynette

'Cause breaking up slowly is a hard thing to do

I love you only, but it's making me blue

So don't send me flowers like you always do

It's hard to be lonely, but it's the right thing to do

George got arrested out on the lawn

We might be breaking up after this song

Will he still love me long after I'm gone?

Or did he see it coming all along?

'Cause breaking up slowly is a hard thing to do

I love you only, and it's making me blue

So don't send me flowers like you always do

It's hard to be lonely (baby, breaking up is hard to do)

Breaking up slowly (baby, breaking up is hard to do)

Breaking up slowly is a hard thing to do

I love you only, and it's making me blue

So don't send me flowers like you always do

It's hard to be lonely

But it's the right thing to do

Credit

Artis : Lana Del Rey, Nikki Lane

Album : Chemtrails over the Country Club