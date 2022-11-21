Lirik Lagu Breaking Up Slowly – Lana Del Rey Ft. Nikki Lane dan Fakta di Baliknya

Breaking Up Slowly – Lana Del Rey Ft. Nikki Lane
Breaking up slowly is a hard thing to do
I love you only, but it's making me blue
So don't send me flowers like you always do
It's hard to be lonely, but it's the right thing
Are these my good years or do I have none?
Are there really good years for everyone?
I don't wanna live with a life of regret
I don't wanna end up like Tammy Wynette
'Cause breaking up slowly is a hard thing to do
I love you only, but it's making me blue
So don't send me flowers like you always do
It's hard to be lonely, but it's the right thing to do
George got arrested out on the lawn
We might be breaking up after this song
Will he still love me long after I'm gone?
Or did he see it coming all along?
'Cause breaking up slowly is a hard thing to do
I love you only, and it's making me blue
So don't send me flowers like you always do
It's hard to be lonely (baby, breaking up is hard to do)
Breaking up slowly (baby, breaking up is hard to do)
Breaking up slowly is a hard thing to do
I love you only, and it's making me blue
So don't send me flowers like you always do
It's hard to be lonely
But it's the right thing to do
Credit
Artis : Lana Del Rey, Nikki Lane
Album : Chemtrails over the Country Club
