Lirik Lagu Not All Who Wander Are Lost – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Not All Who Wander Are Lost – Lana Del Rey

I've been wearing the same damn clothes for three damn days

Lincoln, Nebraska's got me in a haze

The thing about men like you

Is you got a lot to say

But will you stay?

You say you got my name on your tattoo

Opening up doors, pulling out chairs, look at you

You talk to God like I do

I think you know

The same secrets that I do

I'm talking 'bout

Not all those who wander are lost

Not all those who wander are lost

Not all those who wander

All those who wander

All those who wander are lost

It's just wanderlust

The thing about being on the road

Is there's too much time to think

About seasons of old

As you pour yourself a drink

'Cause every time I said no

It wasn't quite what I meaned

If you know what I mean

You say you got my name as your tattoo

Pulling out chairs, opening doors, look at you

You talk to people like I do

I think you know the same things that I do

Not all those who wander are lost

Not all those who wander are lost

Not all those who wander

All those who wander

All those who wander are lost

It's just wanderlust

Look at me and look at you

Look at what you made me do

Look at me and look at you

Bible on your tattoo

Look at me and look at you

Look at what you made me do

Look at me and look at you

Not all those who wander are lost

Not all those who wander are lost

Not all those who wander

All those who wander

All those who wander are lost

It's just wanderlust