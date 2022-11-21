Lirik Lagu Not All Who Wander Are Lost – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Not All Who Wander Are Lost – Lana Del Rey
I've been wearing the same damn clothes for three damn days
Lincoln, Nebraska's got me in a haze
The thing about men like you
Is you got a lot to say
But will you stay?
You say you got my name on your tattoo
Opening up doors, pulling out chairs, look at you
You talk to God like I do
I think you know
The same secrets that I do
I'm talking 'bout
Not all those who wander are lost
Not all those who wander are lost
Not all those who wander
All those who wander
All those who wander are lost
It's just wanderlust
The thing about being on the road
Is there's too much time to think
About seasons of old
As you pour yourself a drink
'Cause every time I said no
It wasn't quite what I meaned
If you know what I mean
You say you got my name as your tattoo
Pulling out chairs, opening doors, look at you
You talk to people like I do
I think you know the same things that I do
Not all those who wander are lost
Not all those who wander are lost
Not all those who wander
All those who wander
All those who wander are lost
It's just wanderlust
Look at me and look at you
Look at what you made me do
Look at me and look at you
Bible on your tattoo
Look at me and look at you
Look at what you made me do
Look at me and look at you
Not all those who wander are lost
Not all those who wander are lost
Not all those who wander
All those who wander
All those who wander are lost
It's just wanderlust
