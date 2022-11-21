Lirik Lagu Chemtrails Over the Country Club – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
21 November 2022, 02:18 WIB
Lana Del Rey, simak lirik lagu Dance Till We Die.
Lana Del Rey, simak lirik lagu Dance Till We Die. /Dok. Spotify

Chemtrails Over the Country ClubLana Del Rey

I'm on the run with you, my sweet love
There's nothing wrong contemplating God
Under the chemtrails over the country club
Wearing our jewels in the swimming pool
Me and my sister just playing it cool
Under the chemtrails over the country club

Take out your turquoise and all of your jewels
Go to the market, the kids' swimming pools
Baby, what's your sign?
My moon's in Leo, my Cancer is sun
You won't play, you're no fun
Well, I don't care what they think
Drag racing my little red sports car
I'm not unhinged or unhappy, I'm just wild

I'm on the run with you, my sweet love
There's nothing wrong contemplating God
Under the chemtrails over the country club
Wearing our jewels in the swimming pool
Me and my sister just playing it cool
Under the chemtrails over the country club

Meet you for coffee at the elementary schools
We laugh about nothing as the summer gets cool
It's beautiful how this deep normality settles down over me
I'm not bored or unhappy, I'm still so strange and wild

You're in the wind, I'm in the water
Nobody's son, nobody's daughter
Watching the chemtrails over the country club
Suburbia, The Brentwood Market
What to do next? Maybe we'll love it
White picket chemtrails over the country club

My love, my love

Washing my hair, doing the laundry
Late-night TV, I want you only
Like when we were kids under chemtrails and country clubs
It's never too late, baby, so don't give up
It's never too late, baby, so don't give up
Under the chemtrails over the country club, yeah (you're born in December and I'm born in June)
You're born in December and I'm born in June (under the chemtrails over the country club, yeah)

My Cancer is sun and my Leo is moon
My Cancer is sun and my Leo is moon

Editor: Tita Salsabila

