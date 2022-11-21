Lirik Lagu Chemtrails Over the Country Club – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Chemtrails Over the Country Club – Lana Del Rey

I'm on the run with you, my sweet love

There's nothing wrong contemplating God

Under the chemtrails over the country club

Wearing our jewels in the swimming pool

Me and my sister just playing it cool

Under the chemtrails over the country club

Take out your turquoise and all of your jewels

Go to the market, the kids' swimming pools

Baby, what's your sign?

My moon's in Leo, my Cancer is sun

You won't play, you're no fun

Well, I don't care what they think

Drag racing my little red sports car

I'm not unhinged or unhappy, I'm just wild

I'm on the run with you, my sweet love

There's nothing wrong contemplating God

Under the chemtrails over the country club

Wearing our jewels in the swimming pool

Me and my sister just playing it cool

Under the chemtrails over the country club

Meet you for coffee at the elementary schools

We laugh about nothing as the summer gets cool

It's beautiful how this deep normality settles down over me

I'm not bored or unhappy, I'm still so strange and wild

You're in the wind, I'm in the water

Nobody's son, nobody's daughter

Watching the chemtrails over the country club

Suburbia, The Brentwood Market

What to do next? Maybe we'll love it

White picket chemtrails over the country club

My love, my love

Washing my hair, doing the laundry

Late-night TV, I want you only

Like when we were kids under chemtrails and country clubs

It's never too late, baby, so don't give up

It's never too late, baby, so don't give up

Under the chemtrails over the country club, yeah (you're born in December and I'm born in June)

You're born in December and I'm born in June (under the chemtrails over the country club, yeah)

My Cancer is sun and my Leo is moon

My Cancer is sun and my Leo is moon