Lirik Lagu For You – Lee Hi Ft. Crush dan Fakta di Baliknya

When my heart is beating for you
That's when I lose my control
When my heart is beating for you
Come close to me
Come close to me
When my heart is beating for you
It's crazy, I see nothing but you
Baby my heart's beating for you
Come close to me
Give a kiss to me
Listen to me
I am the woman that you've been waiting for
Would you push the button that you've been looking for
With just one kiss you're gonna need it more
Baby I could give you what you want
When my heart is beating for you
And my mind feels Baby Blue
Baby my heart's beating for you
Come close to me
Come close to me
Close to me
Listen to me
I am the man that you've been waiting for
Would you push the button that you've been looking for
With just one kiss, you're gonna need it more
Baby I could give you what you want
When my heart is beating for you
(You're the only one that make me feel)
And my mind feels "Baby Blue"
(You're the only one that)
Baby my heart's beating for you
(You're the only one that make me feel)
Come close to me
Come close to me
When my heart is beating for you
(You're the only one that make me feel)
And my mind feels "Baby Blue"
(You're the only one that)
Baby my heart's beating for you
(You're the only one that make me feel)
Come close to me
Come close to me
Close to me
You're the only one that make me feel
You're the only one that
