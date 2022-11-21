Lirik Lagu For You – Lee Hi Ft. Crush dan Fakta di Baliknya

For You – Lee Hi Ft. Crush

When my heart is beating for you

That's when I lose my control

When my heart is beating for you

Come close to me

Come close to me

When my heart is beating for you

It's crazy, I see nothing but you

Baby my heart's beating for you

Come close to me

Give a kiss to me

Listen to me

I am the woman that you've been waiting for

Would you push the button that you've been looking for

With just one kiss you're gonna need it more

Baby I could give you what you want

When my heart is beating for you

And my mind feels Baby Blue

Baby my heart's beating for you

Come close to me

Come close to me

Close to me

Listen to me

I am the man that you've been waiting for

Would you push the button that you've been looking for

With just one kiss, you're gonna need it more

Baby I could give you what you want

When my heart is beating for you

(You're the only one that make me feel)

And my mind feels "Baby Blue"

(You're the only one that)

Baby my heart's beating for you

(You're the only one that make me feel)

Come close to me

Come close to me

When my heart is beating for you

(You're the only one that make me feel)

And my mind feels "Baby Blue"

(You're the only one that)

Baby my heart's beating for you

(You're the only one that make me feel)

Come close to me

Come close to me

Close to me

You're the only one that make me feel

You're the only one that