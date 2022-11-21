Lirik Lagu House Of Gold – Twenty One Pilots dan Fakta di Baliknya

House Of Gold – Twenty One Pilots

She asked me, "Son, when I grow old,

Will you buy me a house of gold?

And when your father turns to stone,

Will you take care of me?"



I will make you queen of everything you see,

I'll put you on the map,

I'll cure you of disease.



Let's say we up and left this town,

And turned our future upside down.

We'll make pretend that you and me,

Lived ever after happily.



She asked me, "Son, when I grow old,

Will you buy me a house of gold?

And when your father turns to stone,

Will you take care of me?"



I will make you queen of everything you see,

I'll put you on the map,

I'll cure you of disease.



And since we know that dreams are dead,

And life turns plans up on their head,

I will plan to be a bum,

So I just might become someone.



She asked me, "Son, when I grow old,

Will you buy me a house of gold?

And when your father turns to stone,

Will you take care of me?"



I will make you queen of everything you see,

I'll put you on the map,

I'll cure you of disease.

Credit

Artis: Twenty One Pilots

Album: Vessel

Rilis: 2013

Penulis: Tyler Joseph

Genre: Rok alternatif, Pop elektro, Alternatif/Indie, Reggae fusion, Pop

Fakta Lagu House Of Gold – Twenty One Pilots

Lagu House of Gold dirilis pada 6 Januari 2013. Lagu ini masuk dalam album ketiga Twenty One Pilots berjudul 'Vassel'. Album Vassel dirilis pada 8 Januari 2013.

Vassel merupakan album pertama band yang dirilis melalui Fueled by Ramen. Album ketiga ini juga menjadi debut major-label mereka. Vessel memulai debutnya di nomor 58 di tangga lagu Billboard 200, tetapi mencapai nomor 21 pada tahun 2016. Pada Juli 2019.

Album ini telah terjual lebih dari dua juta unit album yang setara. Semua lagunya telah disertifikasi setidaknya Emas oleh RIAA, yang menjadikan Twenty One Pilots grup atau artis pertama yang mencapai prestasi ini dengan dua album terpisah.

Tyler Joseph dan Josh Dun selaku personel Twenty One Pilot menuangkan ide gila pada musik video lagu House Of Gold. Selain visual effect yang berbeda, mereka berani menampilkan adegan tubuh yang terbelah dan berlumuran darah.