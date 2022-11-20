Lirik Lagu I O U - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu I O U - You Me At Six
With a voice just like a razor
Only time can erase you
The memory of you is unclear
In my rear view, you disappear
When familiar turns foreign
You know there's discord in the chorus
And usually I would've folded but
But not tonight
I ain't gonna be alone
I ain't gonna be alone
But not tonight
I ain't gonna be alone
I ain't gonna be alone, oh
I, I, I... I, I
'Cause I owe you, you, you
Yeah, I owe you, you, you
And I'm talking about you, you, you
I'm talking about you, you, you
Oh, I want to hear your story
Whilst I work through your inventory
Your one-liners leave a shiner
You're not sober, and I'm not either
Oh, I wouldn't say I'm perfect
You can tell that from the surface
But I'd like to know your verdict, oh
'Cause tonight
Yeah, I wanna take you home
Yeah, I wanna take you home
And tonight
You shouldn't have to be alone
You shouldn't have to be alone, oh
I, I, I... I, I
'Cause I owe you, you, you
Yeah, I owe you, you, you
And I'm talking about you, you, you
I'm talking about you, you, you
Your decision for my admission
Was a plot twist, I must have missed it
Now that we're a work in progress
I guess that I should be honest
I don't know where this will go
But I O U
'Cause I owe you, you, you
Yeah, I owe you, you, you
And I'm talking about you, you, you
And I'm talking about you, you, you
