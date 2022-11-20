Lirik Lagu I O U - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu I O U - You Me At Six

With a voice just like a razor

Only time can erase you

The memory of you is unclear

In my rear view, you disappear

When familiar turns foreign

You know there's discord in the chorus

And usually I would've folded but

But not tonight

I ain't gonna be alone

I ain't gonna be alone

But not tonight

I ain't gonna be alone

I ain't gonna be alone, oh

I, I, I... I, I

'Cause I owe you, you, you

Yeah, I owe you, you, you

And I'm talking about you, you, you

I'm talking about you, you, you

Oh, I want to hear your story

Whilst I work through your inventory

Your one-liners leave a shiner

You're not sober, and I'm not either

Oh, I wouldn't say I'm perfect

You can tell that from the surface

But I'd like to know your verdict, oh

'Cause tonight

Yeah, I wanna take you home

Yeah, I wanna take you home

And tonight

You shouldn't have to be alone

You shouldn't have to be alone, oh

I, I, I... I, I

'Cause I owe you, you, you

Yeah, I owe you, you, you

And I'm talking about you, you, you

I'm talking about you, you, you

Your decision for my admission

Was a plot twist, I must have missed it

Now that we're a work in progress

I guess that I should be honest

I don't know where this will go

But I O U

'Cause I owe you, you, you

Yeah, I owe you, you, you

And I'm talking about you, you, you

And I'm talking about you, you, you