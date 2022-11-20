Lirik Lagu Miss The Rage - Playboi Carti dan Trippie Redd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Miss The Rage - Playboi Carti dan Trippie Redd

Haha

I can't see a damn thing if it ain't guap (oh my, woah)

I can't see a damn thing if it ain't guap (oh my God, guap), yeah

They like Stevie (Stevie), they can't see me (see me)

They wanna be me (they wanna be me), I'm in that 'Ghini (in the Lamb' truck)

Whip like zucchini, water, Fiji (yeah)

It ain't leave me (yeah), she wanna please me (yeah)

'Cause she needy (yeah), ho like Mimi (yeah)

Bi*** like Mya (Mya, yeah), ho like Mimi (yeah)

Bae like Mya (yeah), ho like Mimi (yeah)

Bi*** like Mya (yeah), ho like Mimi (yeah)

Bae like Mya

This ain't GTA, we shoot at helicopters (brrt), monsters (brrt)

We pull up with sticks and hella choppers (bah), 'oppas (bah)

We don't f*** with ni***s, they the cops (cops, Bi***)

I put my heart and soul into the Glock (in the Glock)

Bi***, it's us, never them, you ain't that, Bi***, I'm him

You get zapped if it's static (static), keep that MAC, it go "Pew"

Smokin' gas, smell the fumes, I'm in that 'Vette, it go "Vroom"

I'm a vet, lil' dude, you a pet, do what I say, not what I do

Tell him, "Sit, " Bi***, come here

I just seen some ni***s down the block that ain't from here

Know I got a lot but I need some damn more, yeah

If I catch the opps then I'm uppin' the damn score, yeah

Yeah, brrah, brrah, brrah, brrah

I can't see a damn thing if it ain't guap (oh my, woah)

I can't see a damn thing if it ain't guap (oh my God, guap), yeah

They like Stevie (Stevie), they can't see me (they can't see me)

They wanna be me (they wanna be me), I'm in that 'Ghini (in the Lamb' truck)

Whip like zucchini, water, Fiji (yeah)

It ain't leave me (yeah), she wanna please me (yeah)

'Cause she needy (yeah), ho like Mimi (yeah)

Bi*** like Mya, ho like Mimi

Bae like Mya (she like Carti), ho like Mimi

Bi*** like Mya (she like Carti, yeah, yeah, yeah), ho like Mimi

Bae like Mya (she like Carti, haha, no bap, hahaha)

She like Carti (yeah), man, I need it (yeah, yeah)

She taste like water (taste like water), ho, I need it (taste like water)

Come get your daughter (come get your daughter), she too greasy (Bi***)

She so meaty (she so meaty), I'm not vegan (I'm not vegan, vegan)

I'm gon' eat it (what? yeah), I bet you'll I beat it (I bet you I'll beat it)

I put on the bust (put her on the bust), I have to see it (I have to see it, bust)

I put her on the bus (put her on the bus), I'ma leave that ho bleedin' (yeah, bust)

I'ma leave that ho geekin' (blatt, bleedin'), have her gone by the weekend (blatt, yeah)

Got too much water (blatt, blatt), shit got me leakin' (blatt, what?)

She got me leakin' (blatt, blatt)

I'm on the deep end (blatt, what? yeah, blatt, what?)

I'm on the deep end (yeah, yeah), yeah, haha

Brrah (haha) (yeah)

Brrah, brrah, brrah (yeah)

Hahahahaha, ah (yeah, King Vamp)

I can't see a damn thing if it ain't guap (oh my)

I can't see a damn thing if it ain't guap (oh my God, guap), yeah (oh my God)

They like Stevie (Stevie), they can't see me (they can't see me)

They wanna be me (they wanna be me), I'm in that 'Ghini (in the Lamb' truck)

Whip like zucchini, water, Fiji (yeah)

It ain't leave me (yeah), she wanna please me (yeah)

'Cause she needy (yeah), ho like Mimi (haha, yeah)

Bi*** like Mya (yeah), ho like Mimi (yeah)

Bae like Mya (yeah), ho like Mimi (yeah)

Bi*** like Mya (yeah), ho like Mimi (yeah)

Bae like Mya

Credit