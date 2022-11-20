Lirik Lagu You! - LANY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Like water in the desert
Impossible to find
You found me when I was broken
Put me back together, gave me life
Like a flower in the concrete
So beautiful and rare
You gave me hope when I was empty
Walked me through the fire, you were there
You're the sun to the moon
You're my ocean, painted blue
You, I'm nothing without you
(Without you, without you)
Like an angel in a nightmare
You opened up my eyes
Looking in all the wrong places
You're the one I needed this whole time
You're the sun to the moon
You're my ocean, painted blue
You, I'm nothing without you
(Without you, without you)
You're the light in the dark
You're the arrow through my heart
You, I'm nothing without you (oh, oh)
I'm nothing without you (oh, oh)
I'm nothing without you (oh, oh)
I'm nothing without you
You, I'm nothing without you
I'm nothing without you
I'm nothing without you
I'm nothing without you
You're the air in my lungs
You're the veins to my blood
Yeah, you, I'm nothing without you
You're the sun to the moon
You're my ocean, painted blue
You, I'm nothing without you
(Without you, without you)
You're the light in the dark
You're the arrow through my heart
You, I'm nothing without you (oh, oh)
I'm nothing without you (oh, oh)
I'm nothing without you (oh, oh)
I'm nothing without you
