Lirik Lagu You! - LANY dan Fakta di Baliknya

You! - LANY

Like water in the desert

Impossible to find

You found me when I was broken

Put me back together, gave me life

Like a flower in the concrete

So beautiful and rare

You gave me hope when I was empty

Walked me through the fire, you were there

You're the sun to the moon

You're my ocean, painted blue

You, I'm nothing without you

(Without you, without you)

Like an angel in a nightmare

You opened up my eyes

Looking in all the wrong places

You're the one I needed this whole time

You're the sun to the moon

You're my ocean, painted blue

You, I'm nothing without you

(Without you, without you)

You're the light in the dark

You're the arrow through my heart

You, I'm nothing without you (oh, oh)

I'm nothing without you (oh, oh)

I'm nothing without you (oh, oh)

I'm nothing without you

You, I'm nothing without you

I'm nothing without you

I'm nothing without you

I'm nothing without you

You're the air in my lungs

You're the veins to my blood

Yeah, you, I'm nothing without you

You're the sun to the moon

You're my ocean, painted blue

You, I'm nothing without you

(Without you, without you)

You're the light in the dark

You're the arrow through my heart

You, I'm nothing without you (oh, oh)

I'm nothing without you (oh, oh)

I'm nothing without you (oh, oh)

I'm nothing without you