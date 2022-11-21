Lirik Lagu Scared To Be Lonely – Martin Garrix ft Dua Lipa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Scared To Be Lonely – Martin Garrix dan Dua Lipa
It was great at the very start
Hands on each other
Couldn't stand to be far apart
Closer the better
Now we're picking fights
And slamming doors
Magnifying all our flaws
And I wonder why
Wonder what for
Why we keep coming back for more
Is it just our bodies?
Are we both losing our minds?
Is the only reason you're holding me tonight
'Cause we're scared to be lonely?
Do we need somebody
Just to feel like we're alright?
Is the only reason you're holding me tonight
'Cause we're scared to be lonely?
Too much time, losing track of us
Where was the real?
Undefined, spiraling out of touch
Forgot how it feels
All the messed up fights
And slamming doors
Magnifying all our flaws
And I wonder why
Wonder what for
It's like we keep coming back for more
Is it just our bodies?
Are we both losing our minds?
Is the only reason you're holding me tonight
'Cause we're scared to be lonely?
Do we need somebody
Just to feel like we're alright?
Is the only reason you're holding me tonight
'Cause we're scared to be lonely?
Scared to be lonely
Even when we know it's wrong
Been somebody better for us all along
Tell me, how can we keep holding on?
Holding on tonight
'Cause we're scared to be lonely
Even when we know it's wrong
Been somebody better for us all along
Tell me, how can we keep holding on?
Holding on tonight
'Cause we're scared to be lonely
Artikel Pilihan