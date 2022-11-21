Lirik Lagu Ocean – Martin Garrix feat Khalid dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ocean – Martin Garrix feat Khalid

Tell me what you're crying for

I'll wipe your tears, oh love

If your soul is achin' love

We'll comfort you for sure

If we're caught in a wave, I will carry you over

It don't matter where you are, I'll run to your front door

When my head goes in different directions

You know my heart's never on the move

And in the dark times, you don't have to question

If I'm a hundred with you (with you)

You could put an ocean between our love, love, love

It won't keep us apart

You could build a wall, I would run it up, up, up

Just to get to your heart

If we're caught in a wave

Baby, we'll make a way

You could put an ocean between our love, love, love

It won't keep us apart

Love, between our love

Love, between our love

Shadows play on idle hands

I lose myself, I do

But I've found my way to velvet sands

I'll crash right into you

If we're caught in a wave, I will carry you over

It don't matter where we are

You're still the one I choose

When my head goes in different directions

You know my heart's never on the move

And in the dark times you don't have to question

If I'm a hundred with you (with you)

You could put an ocean between our love, love, love (love)

It won't keep us apart (oh)

You could build a wall, I would run it up, up, up (run it up)

Just to get to your heart

If we're caught in a wave (in a wave)

Baby, we'll make a way

You could put an ocean between our love, love, love

It won't keep us apart

Love, between our love

Love, between our love