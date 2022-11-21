Lirik Lagu Ocean – Martin Garrix feat Khalid dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 21 November 2022, 04:08 WIB
Martin Garrix
Martin Garrix /Instagram.com/martingarrix/

Ocean
Martin Garrix feat Khalid

Tell me what you're crying for
I'll wipe your tears, oh love
If your soul is achin' love
We'll comfort you for sure

If we're caught in a wave, I will carry you over
It don't matter where you are, I'll run to your front door
When my head goes in different directions
You know my heart's never on the move
And in the dark times, you don't have to question
If I'm a hundred with you (with you)

You could put an ocean between our love, love, love
It won't keep us apart
You could build a wall, I would run it up, up, up
Just to get to your heart
If we're caught in a wave
Baby, we'll make a way
You could put an ocean between our love, love, love
It won't keep us apart

Love, between our love
Love, between our love

Shadows play on idle hands
I lose myself, I do
But I've found my way to velvet sands
I'll crash right into you

If we're caught in a wave, I will carry you over
It don't matter where we are
You're still the one I choose
When my head goes in different directions
You know my heart's never on the move
And in the dark times you don't have to question
If I'm a hundred with you (with you)

You could put an ocean between our love, love, love (love)
It won't keep us apart (oh)
You could build a wall, I would run it up, up, up (run it up)
Just to get to your heart
If we're caught in a wave (in a wave)
Baby, we'll make a way
You could put an ocean between our love, love, love
It won't keep us apart

Love, between our love
Love, between our love

