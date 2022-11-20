Lirik Lagu Walking in the Shadow of the Blues - Whitesnake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Walking in the Shadow of the Blues - Whitesnake
I love the blues, they tell my story
If you don't feel it, you can never understand
So many times, I've thought about it
And now I know just what it means to be a man
Everyday I realize, you can see it in my eyes
I never wait or hesitate
'Cause I love the life I live, I'm gonna live the life I choose
You gotta understand
I'm walking in the shadow of the blues
All of my life, I've had the same reputation
I've been the black sheep of the family all along
I never know if in my heart I'm really guilty
But I've been accused of never knowing right from wrong
Everyday I realize, you can see it in my eyes
I never wait or hesitate
'Cause I love the life I live, gonna live the life I choose, yeah
You gotta understand
I'm walking in the shadow of the blues
Oh, yeah
My father said, "You're crazy"
He said, "What you gonna do?"
I left with my guitar and said, "I'll leave it up to you"
I'm gonna live the life I love
And live the life I choose, yeah
And I'm walking in the shadow of the blues, uh
I love the blues, they tell my story
If you don't feel it, I will tell you once again
All of my life, I've been caught up in a crossfire
'Cause I've been branded with the devil mark of Cain
Everyday I realize, you can see it in my eyes
I never wait or hesitate
'Cause I love the life I live, I'm gonna live the life I choose, yeah
You gotta understand
I'm walking in the shadow of the blues
I'm walking in the shadow of the blues, yeah
