Lirik Lagu Walking in the Shadow of the Blues - Whitesnake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Walking in the Shadow of the Blues - Whitesnake

I love the blues, they tell my story

If you don't feel it, you can never understand

So many times, I've thought about it

And now I know just what it means to be a man

Everyday I realize, you can see it in my eyes

I never wait or hesitate

'Cause I love the life I live, I'm gonna live the life I choose

You gotta understand

I'm walking in the shadow of the blues

All of my life, I've had the same reputation

I've been the black sheep of the family all along

I never know if in my heart I'm really guilty

But I've been accused of never knowing right from wrong

Everyday I realize, you can see it in my eyes

I never wait or hesitate

'Cause I love the life I live, gonna live the life I choose, yeah

You gotta understand

I'm walking in the shadow of the blues

Oh, yeah

My father said, "You're crazy"

He said, "What you gonna do?"

I left with my guitar and said, "I'll leave it up to you"

I'm gonna live the life I love

And live the life I choose, yeah

And I'm walking in the shadow of the blues, uh

I love the blues, they tell my story

If you don't feel it, I will tell you once again

All of my life, I've been caught up in a crossfire

'Cause I've been branded with the devil mark of Cain

Everyday I realize, you can see it in my eyes

I never wait or hesitate

'Cause I love the life I live, I'm gonna live the life I choose, yeah

You gotta understand

I'm walking in the shadow of the blues

I'm walking in the shadow of the blues, yeah

