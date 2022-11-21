Lirik Lagu Burn Out – Martin Garrix, Justin Mylo, Dewain Whitmore Jr dan Fakta di Baliknya

Burn Out – Martin Garrix dan Justin Mylo feat Dewain Whitmore Jr
Flash fire, I'm coming for ya
You're gonna fill me like the summer, like the sun in your eyes
Hold tight, another minute
Another hour, baby
I'ma show you you can rely on me
I'll give you all you need
In a smoke cloud, tryin' to find ground
In the place where we belong
We don't have to dream to make it beautiful
Baby, everything we do is beautiful
We can light a fire, watch it everglow
We won't burn out, we won't burn out
We won't burn out, we won't burn out
We won't burn out, we won't burn out
Won't take a million dollars
For us to have a kind of life you only see in a dream
Wake up, 'cause now you're in it
I wanna show you all the magic in the air
And tonight it's free
It'll be all you need
In a smoke cloud, tryin' to find ground
In the place where we belong
We don't have to dream to make it beautiful
Baby, everything we do is beautiful
We can light a fire, watch it everglow
We won't burn out, we won't burn out
We won't burn out, we won't burn out
We won't burn out, we won't burn out
