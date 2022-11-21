Lirik Lagu Burn Out – Martin Garrix, Justin Mylo, Dewain Whitmore Jr dan Fakta di Baliknya

Burn Out – Martin Garrix dan Justin Mylo feat Dewain Whitmore Jr

Flash fire, I'm coming for ya

You're gonna fill me like the summer, like the sun in your eyes

Hold tight, another minute

Another hour, baby

I'ma show you you can rely on me

I'll give you all you need

In a smoke cloud, tryin' to find ground

In the place where we belong

We don't have to dream to make it beautiful

Baby, everything we do is beautiful

We can light a fire, watch it everglow

We won't burn out, we won't burn out

We won't burn out, we won't burn out

We won't burn out, we won't burn out

Won't take a million dollars

For us to have a kind of life you only see in a dream

Wake up, 'cause now you're in it

I wanna show you all the magic in the air

And tonight it's free

It'll be all you need

In a smoke cloud, tryin' to find ground

In the place where we belong

We don't have to dream to make it beautiful

Baby, everything we do is beautiful

We can light a fire, watch it everglow

We won't burn out, we won't burn out

We won't burn out, we won't burn out

We won't burn out, we won't burn out

We won't burn out, we won't burn out