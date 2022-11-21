Lirik Lagu Here It Is - Flo Rida ft. Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Here It Is - Flo Rida ft. Chris Brown
If you're waiting for the moment, here it is
If you're aiming for the heart, then you can't miss
You wanna know, oh-oh-oh-oh
Where's the love?
Here it is
Where's the love? Where's the love?
Here it is
Yeah, I'm back like Thriller, get up
Ready for the build up, sinner, baby, I'm no saint
I'm a stone cold winner, picture
Money where your mouth is, they can never break my bank
But the way you go, go
Now, baby, now you've got it
Turn around, you know what I want and
There's really only one thing that I gotta know-ow-ow-ow
Where in the world you're droppin' it
I got the dollars and I'm ready to sponsor it
I got the guava with the cheese, no launderin'
So pop a collar, stain killin' my confidence
Give you that XO freebie, let's go, repeat
Come and get some of this L-O-V-E
You know what I want, I know you need me
Ooh-ah, ooh-ah, let me tell you now
If you're waiting for the moment, here it is
If you're aiming for the heart, then you can't miss
You wanna know, oh-oh-oh-oh
Where's the love?
Here it is
Where's the love? Where's the love?
Here it is
Hey, now I can tell
You the one I wanted from a mile away
Ain't nobody lookin' like you up in here
Good times written all over your face
Yeah, 'cause the way you show
Show out, show me all your talents
Whoa now, throw me all off balance
Ayy, good girl, I'm a real bad habit, uh-oh, uh-oh
Ain't no debate I'm heaven sent
I'm 'bout to take you to the places you've never been
Keep you up all night, I'm Letterman
Sick with it, I'ma bring you the medicine
Give you that XO freebie, let's go, repeat
Come and get some of this L-O-V-E
You know what I want, I know you need me
Ooh-ah, ooh-ah, let me tell you now
If you're waiting for the moment, here it is
If you're aiming for the heart, then you can't miss
You wanna know, oh-oh-oh-oh
Where's the love?
Here it is
You wanna do it all day
I give you the Flo and I let you ride it, baby
Good lovin', don't play, give me the show
Oh yeah, I like the way you roll roll roll it
Keep the party goin'
There's really only one thing I gotta know-oh-oh-oh
If you're waiting for the moment, here it is
If you're aiming for the heart, then you can't miss
You wanna know, oh-oh-oh-oh
Where's the love?
Here it is
If you're waiting for the moment, here it is
If you're aiming for the heart, then you can't miss
You wanna know, oh-oh-oh-oh
Where's the love?
Here it is
Credit
Produser: Josh Abraham dan Oligee
Penulis: Chris Brown, DJ Spinz, Thomas Troelsen, Teemu Brunila, Oligee, Flo Rida, Josh Abraham, DJ Frank E, dan Xplicit
Album: My House
Genre: Pop-rap
Fakta di balik lagu
Here It Is merupakan lagu yang direkam oleh rapper asal Amerika Serikat (AS) Flo Rida dengan menggandeng musisi legendaris Chris Brown sebagai tema duetnya.
Lagu yang bertemakan tentang cinta ini diluncurkan sebagai salah satu single dalam album studio milik Flo Rida yang bertajuk My House pada 7 April 2015.
Diketahui, Tramar Lacel Dillard atau yang dikenal dengan nama panggung Flo Rida, lahir pada 16 September 1979. Flo merupakan seorang rapper dan penyanyi tersohor asal AS.
Pada 2007, popularitas Flo segera melambung usai mengeluarkan single debutnya yang bertajuk Low, dan menggandeng T-Pain sebagai teman duetnya.
Saat itu, Low menjadi lagu yang dikenal secara luas dan menduduki puncak tangga lagu Billboard Hot 100 selama sepuluh minggu berturut-turut. Selain itu, lagu tersebut juga memecahkan rekor penjualan unduhan digital pada saat dirilis.
Flo pun terus merilis album dan single lainnya yang sebagian besar menjadi hit dan mendulang sukses pada berbagai tangga lagu di sejumlah negara. Bahkan, ia telah menjual lebih dari delapan puluh juta rekaman di seluruh dunia, menjadikannya salah satu musisi terlaris di dunia. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***
