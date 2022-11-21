Lirik Lagu Here It Is - Flo Rida ft. Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Here It Is - Flo Rida ft. Chris Brown



If you're waiting for the moment, here it is

If you're aiming for the heart, then you can't miss

You wanna know, oh-oh-oh-oh

Where's the love?

Here it is



Where's the love? Where's the love?

Here it is



Yeah, I'm back like Thriller, get up

Ready for the build up, sinner, baby, I'm no saint

I'm a stone cold winner, picture

Money where your mouth is, they can never break my bank

But the way you go, go

Now, baby, now you've got it

Turn around, you know what I want and

There's really only one thing that I gotta know-ow-ow-ow

Where in the world you're droppin' it

I got the dollars and I'm ready to sponsor it

I got the guava with the cheese, no launderin'

So pop a collar, stain killin' my confidence



Give you that XO freebie, let's go, repeat

Come and get some of this L-O-V-E

You know what I want, I know you need me

Ooh-ah, ooh-ah, let me tell you now



If you're waiting for the moment, here it is

If you're aiming for the heart, then you can't miss

You wanna know, oh-oh-oh-oh

Where's the love?

Here it is



Where's the love? Where's the love?

Here it is



Hey, now I can tell

You the one I wanted from a mile away

Ain't nobody lookin' like you up in here

Good times written all over your face

Yeah, 'cause the way you show

Show out, show me all your talents

Whoa now, throw me all off balance

Ayy, good girl, I'm a real bad habit, uh-oh, uh-oh

Ain't no debate I'm heaven sent

I'm 'bout to take you to the places you've never been

Keep you up all night, I'm Letterman

Sick with it, I'ma bring you the medicine



Give you that XO freebie, let's go, repeat

Come and get some of this L-O-V-E

You know what I want, I know you need me

Ooh-ah, ooh-ah, let me tell you now



If you're waiting for the moment, here it is

If you're aiming for the heart, then you can't miss

You wanna know, oh-oh-oh-oh

Where's the love?

Here it is



You wanna do it all day

I give you the Flo and I let you ride it, baby

Good lovin', don't play, give me the show

Oh yeah, I like the way you roll roll roll it

Keep the party goin'

There's really only one thing I gotta know-oh-oh-oh



If you're waiting for the moment, here it is

If you're aiming for the heart, then you can't miss

You wanna know, oh-oh-oh-oh

Where's the love?

Here it is

If you're waiting for the moment, here it is

If you're aiming for the heart, then you can't miss

You wanna know, oh-oh-oh-oh

Where's the love?

Here it is



Credit



Produser: Josh Abraham dan Oligee



Penulis: Chris Brown, DJ Spinz, Thomas Troelsen, Teemu Brunila, Oligee, Flo Rida, Josh Abraham, DJ Frank E, dan Xplicit



Album: My House



Genre: Pop-rap



Fakta di balik lagu



Here It Is merupakan lagu yang direkam oleh rapper asal Amerika Serikat (AS) Flo Rida dengan menggandeng musisi legendaris Chris Brown sebagai tema duetnya.



Lagu yang bertemakan tentang cinta ini diluncurkan sebagai salah satu single dalam album studio milik Flo Rida yang bertajuk My House pada 7 April 2015.



Diketahui, Tramar Lacel Dillard atau yang dikenal dengan nama panggung Flo Rida, lahir pada 16 September 1979. Flo merupakan seorang rapper dan penyanyi tersohor asal AS.



Pada 2007, popularitas Flo segera melambung usai mengeluarkan single debutnya yang bertajuk Low, dan menggandeng T-Pain sebagai teman duetnya.



Saat itu, Low menjadi lagu yang dikenal secara luas dan menduduki puncak tangga lagu Billboard Hot 100 selama sepuluh minggu berturut-turut. Selain itu, lagu tersebut juga memecahkan rekor penjualan unduhan digital pada saat dirilis.



Flo pun terus merilis album dan single lainnya yang sebagian besar menjadi hit dan mendulang sukses pada berbagai tangga lagu di sejumlah negara. Bahkan, ia telah menjual lebih dari delapan puluh juta rekaman di seluruh dunia, menjadikannya salah satu musisi terlaris di dunia. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

