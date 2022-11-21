Lirik Lagu Let It Roll - Flo Rida dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 21 November 2022, 03:04 WIB
Flo Rida
Flo Rida /Spotify



Let It Roll - Flo Rida

Love is nice when it's understood
Even nicer when it makes you feel good
You got me trippin' why our love is old
Come on, baby, let the good times roll
Come on, baby, let the good times roll
Come on, baby, let the good times roll
Come on, baby, let the good times roll
Come on, baby, let the good times roll

It's like Woodstock city, brand new villain
And bark to the music, sucker than a psychic
My heart beat acoustic, moves like Hendrix
Walk to a fire, then I flame and kiss it
Go hard in my lambo, strikes and a visit
To meeting in the rain, gotta roll with the vision
Vision of a good time, all I wanna know
When the party gonna stop, let the good times roll
Come on let's go, you got another minute
Get the party on the roll, ain't nothing like the feeling
When you're winning in your soul
The wheel keep spinning, only got one love
Stop, stop the show, and stop, stop the flow
The world ain't ready 'cause I rock the globe
So act like you know, act like you know
Act like you know, just what to do
When the good times roll

Love is nice when it's understood
Even nicer when it makes you feel good
You got me trippin' why our love is old
Come on, baby, let the good times roll
Come on, baby, let the good times roll
Come on, baby, let the good times roll
Come on, baby, let the good times roll
Come on, baby, let the good times roll

Roll is on, everybody come to get the taste of the bomb
Feeling wild shopper when you're bad to the bone
Gotta be the hottest when you shine like chrome
Gotta find that tone, has a mind of it's own
Love while I'm supposed to look around and it's gone
Love while I'm supposed to up hold it down for this crown
Just like her, I'm already gone
Let the good times go
All I wanna lock, lock, up in this drop top
Pull up in the Chevy so classy and hot, hot
Pockets full and heavy got you screaming what you got got
What you tryna say, I know I already rock, rock
Gotta let go, pedal to the floor
So incredible, so much better with the flow
Ready for the show, like I'm singing hey yo
Do it like a pro, let the good times roll, roll, roll, roll...

And let's go all night, all night
Wake up the club and let's go all out, all out
More drinks for us, toast for the good times
Where they last forever, we're young's, yeah, the good times
Raise your glass, let's all have some fun

Love is nice when it's understood
Even nicer when it makes you feel good
You got me trippin' why our love is old
Come on, baby, let the good times roll
Come on, baby, let the good times roll
Come on, baby, let the good times roll
Come on, baby, let the good times roll
Come on, baby, let the good times roll

Credit

Produser: Flo Rida, Mike Caren, Nius, SoFLY, dan Axwell

Penulis: Tramar Dillard, Axel Hedfors, Mike Caren, Breyan Stanley Isaac, Pierre-antoine Melki, Raphael Judrin, Antonio Mobley, dan Earl King

Album: Wild Ones

Genre: Dance-pop

Fakta di balik lagu

Let It Roll merupakan lagu yang direkam oleh rapper asal Amerika Serikat (AS) Flo Rida yang resmi dirilis pada 22 Juni 2012.

Lagu yang mengambil sampel dari lagu Ayo (Let the Good Times Roll) ini diluncurkan sebagai salah satu single dalam album studio keempat miliknya yang bertajuk Wild Ones.

Meskipun Let It Roll tersebut tidak masuk ke dalam tangga lagu AS, lagu tersebut tetap mendapatkan respons positif di tangga lagu Eropa.

Diketahui, Tramar Lacel Dillard atau yang dikenal dengan nama panggung Flo Rida, lahir pada 16 September 1979. Flo merupakan seorang rapper dan penyanyi tersohor asal AS.

Pada 2007, popularitas Flo segera melambung usai mengeluarkan single debutnya yang bertajuk Low, dan menggandeng T-Pain sebagai teman duetnya.

Saat itu, Low menjadi lagu yang dikenal secara luas dan menduduki puncak tangga lagu Billboard Hot 100 selama sepuluh minggu berturut-turut. Selain itu, lagu tersebut juga memecahkan rekor penjualan unduhan digital pada saat dirilis.

Flo pun terus merilis album dan single lainnya yang sebagian besar menjadi hit dan mendulang sukses pada berbagai tangga lagu di sejumlah negara. Bahkan, ia telah menjual lebih dari delapan puluh juta rekaman di seluruh dunia, menjadikannya salah satu musisi terlaris di dunia. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

