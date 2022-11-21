Lirik Lagu Let It Roll - Flo Rida dan Fakta di Baliknya





Let It Roll - Flo Rida



Love is nice when it's understood

Even nicer when it makes you feel good

You got me trippin' why our love is old

Come on, baby, let the good times roll

Come on, baby, let the good times roll

Come on, baby, let the good times roll

Come on, baby, let the good times roll

Come on, baby, let the good times roll



It's like Woodstock city, brand new villain

And bark to the music, sucker than a psychic

My heart beat acoustic, moves like Hendrix

Walk to a fire, then I flame and kiss it

Go hard in my lambo, strikes and a visit

To meeting in the rain, gotta roll with the vision

Vision of a good time, all I wanna know

When the party gonna stop, let the good times roll

Come on let's go, you got another minute

Get the party on the roll, ain't nothing like the feeling

When you're winning in your soul

The wheel keep spinning, only got one love

Stop, stop the show, and stop, stop the flow

The world ain't ready 'cause I rock the globe

So act like you know, act like you know

Act like you know, just what to do

When the good times roll



Love is nice when it's understood

Even nicer when it makes you feel good

You got me trippin' why our love is old

Come on, baby, let the good times roll

Come on, baby, let the good times roll

Come on, baby, let the good times roll

Come on, baby, let the good times roll

Come on, baby, let the good times roll



Roll is on, everybody come to get the taste of the bomb

Feeling wild shopper when you're bad to the bone

Gotta be the hottest when you shine like chrome

Gotta find that tone, has a mind of it's own

Love while I'm supposed to look around and it's gone

Love while I'm supposed to up hold it down for this crown

Just like her, I'm already gone

Let the good times go

All I wanna lock, lock, up in this drop top

Pull up in the Chevy so classy and hot, hot

Pockets full and heavy got you screaming what you got got

What you tryna say, I know I already rock, rock

Gotta let go, pedal to the floor

So incredible, so much better with the flow

Ready for the show, like I'm singing hey yo

Do it like a pro, let the good times roll, roll, roll, roll...



And let's go all night, all night

Wake up the club and let's go all out, all out

More drinks for us, toast for the good times

Where they last forever, we're young's, yeah, the good times

Raise your glass, let's all have some fun



Love is nice when it's understood

Even nicer when it makes you feel good

You got me trippin' why our love is old

Come on, baby, let the good times roll

Come on, baby, let the good times roll

Come on, baby, let the good times roll

Come on, baby, let the good times roll

Come on, baby, let the good times roll



Credit



Produser: Flo Rida, Mike Caren, Nius, SoFLY, dan Axwell



Penulis: Tramar Dillard, Axel Hedfors, Mike Caren, Breyan Stanley Isaac, Pierre-antoine Melki, Raphael Judrin, Antonio Mobley, dan Earl King



Album: Wild Ones



Genre: Dance-pop



Fakta di balik lagu



Let It Roll merupakan lagu yang direkam oleh rapper asal Amerika Serikat (AS) Flo Rida yang resmi dirilis pada 22 Juni 2012.



Lagu yang mengambil sampel dari lagu Ayo (Let the Good Times Roll) ini diluncurkan sebagai salah satu single dalam album studio keempat miliknya yang bertajuk Wild Ones.



Meskipun Let It Roll tersebut tidak masuk ke dalam tangga lagu AS, lagu tersebut tetap mendapatkan respons positif di tangga lagu Eropa.



Diketahui, Tramar Lacel Dillard atau yang dikenal dengan nama panggung Flo Rida, lahir pada 16 September 1979. Flo merupakan seorang rapper dan penyanyi tersohor asal AS.



Pada 2007, popularitas Flo segera melambung usai mengeluarkan single debutnya yang bertajuk Low, dan menggandeng T-Pain sebagai teman duetnya.



Saat itu, Low menjadi lagu yang dikenal secara luas dan menduduki puncak tangga lagu Billboard Hot 100 selama sepuluh minggu berturut-turut. Selain itu, lagu tersebut juga memecahkan rekor penjualan unduhan digital pada saat dirilis.



Flo pun terus merilis album dan single lainnya yang sebagian besar menjadi hit dan mendulang sukses pada berbagai tangga lagu di sejumlah negara. Bahkan, ia telah menjual lebih dari delapan puluh juta rekaman di seluruh dunia, menjadikannya salah satu musisi terlaris di dunia. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

