Lirik Lagu In My Mind, Part 2 - Flo Rida ft. Georgi Kay dan Fakta di Baliknya

In My Mind, Part 2 - Flo Rida ft. Georgi Kay
In my mind, in my head, this is where we all came from
The dreams we have, the love we share
This is what we're waiting for
And in my mind, in my head, this is where we all came from
The dreams we have, the love we share
This is what we're waiting for
I've waited for this life
Waited for this time
Waited for this moment to step into the light
Got this drink up in my cup
One night to live it up
You know I'm not stopping till we've had enough
Perfect brother, can't tell you that I'm at but I'm on the right track?
Every time I look back, it's a struggle
No faith I woulda' sat right there, forgot about my friends
'Cause I done hustled, no, not dope, just soap in vanilla envelopes
Check out my demo, oh, I'm flo' right now, when I go right now
Was it ever that simple? Used to roll, get pumped like a Pitbull
Out the way, said, "I ain't got potential, cake walk guess I ain't get the memo"
Ooh, take a walk in my shoes, 'cause tonight, my dreams, they came true
And I'ma party it up through the roof
(This is what we're waiting for)
In my mind, in my head, this is where we all came from
The dreams we have, the love we share
This is what we're waiting for
And in my mind, in my head, this is where we all came from
The dreams we have, the love we share
This is what we're waiting for
I've waited for this life
Waited for this time
Waited for this moment to step into the light
Got this drink up in my cup, one night to live it up
You know I'm not stopping 'til we've had enough
Party people
I've got the wind at my head, my mind says yes when my body says when I equal
No, it's not an option, I'ma yes I can 'til this spaceship land with the Beatles
See the road blocks up and my autograph sucks, but the leech is unbelievable
Got the round, but the bucks not wanna get bucked
But, my fist up, rock star sign
Guitars just broke, in my mind
Was packing up, I might get by
Talking bout luck, on my side oh
Take a walk in my shoes
'Cause in like my dreams they came true
And I'm a party it up through the roof, ooh
(This is what we're waiting for)
And in my mind, in my head, this is where we all came from
The dreams we have, the love we share
This is what we're waiting for
And in my mind, in my head, this is where we all came from
The dreams we have, the love we share
This is what we're waiting for
And in my mind, in my head, this is where we all came from
The dreams we have, the love we share
This is what we're waiting for
Credit
Produser: Flo Rida
Penulis: Flo Rida, Josh Soon, Ivan Gough, Georgi Kay, dan Aden Forte
Album: Wild Ones
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Fakta di balik lagu
In My Mind, Part 2 merupakan lagu yang direkam oleh rapper asal Amerika Serikat (AS) Flo Rida dengan menggandeng Georgi Kay sebagai teman duetnya.
Lagu hip-hop rap ini resmi diluncurkan sebagai salah satu single dalam album studio keempat milik Flo Rida yang bertajuk Wild Ones pada 3 Juli 2012.
Diketahui, Tramar Lacel Dillard atau yang dikenal dengan nama panggung Flo Rida, lahir pada 16 September 1979. Flo merupakan seorang rapper dan penyanyi tersohor asal AS.
Pada 2007, popularitas Flo segera melambung usai mengeluarkan single debutnya yang bertajuk Low, dan menggandeng T-Pain sebagai teman duetnya.
Saat itu, Low menjadi lagu yang dikenal secara luas dan menduduki puncak tangga lagu Billboard Hot 100 selama sepuluh minggu berturut-turut. Selain itu, lagu tersebut juga memecahkan rekor penjualan unduhan digital pada saat dirilis.
Flo pun terus merilis album dan single lainnya yang sebagian besar menjadi hit dan mendulang sukses pada berbagai tangga lagu di sejumlah negara. Bahkan, ia telah menjual lebih dari delapan puluh juta rekaman di seluruh dunia, menjadikannya salah satu musisi terlaris di dunia. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***
