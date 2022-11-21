Lirik Lagu In My Mind, Part 2 - Flo Rida ft. Georgi Kay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 21 November 2022, 03:03 WIB
Flo Rida
Flo Rida /Spotify

In My Mind, Part 2 - Flo Rida ft. Georgi Kay

In my mind, in my head, this is where we all came from
The dreams we have, the love we share
This is what we're waiting for
And in my mind, in my head, this is where we all came from
The dreams we have, the love we share
This is what we're waiting for

I've waited for this life
Waited for this time
Waited for this moment to step into the light
Got this drink up in my cup
One night to live it up
You know I'm not stopping till we've had enough

Perfect brother, can't tell you that I'm at but I'm on the right track?
Every time I look back, it's a struggle
No faith I woulda' sat right there, forgot about my friends
'Cause I done hustled, no, not dope, just soap in vanilla envelopes
Check out my demo, oh, I'm flo' right now, when I go right now
Was it ever that simple? Used to roll, get pumped like a Pitbull
Out the way, said, "I ain't got potential, cake walk guess I ain't get the memo"
Ooh, take a walk in my shoes, 'cause tonight, my dreams, they came true
And I'ma party it up through the roof
(This is what we're waiting for)

In my mind, in my head, this is where we all came from
The dreams we have, the love we share
This is what we're waiting for
And in my mind, in my head, this is where we all came from
The dreams we have, the love we share
This is what we're waiting for

I've waited for this life
Waited for this time
Waited for this moment to step into the light
Got this drink up in my cup, one night to live it up
You know I'm not stopping 'til we've had enough

Party people
I've got the wind at my head, my mind says yes when my body says when I equal
No, it's not an option, I'ma yes I can 'til this spaceship land with the Beatles
See the road blocks up and my autograph sucks, but the leech is unbelievable
Got the round, but the bucks not wanna get bucked
But, my fist up, rock star sign
Guitars just broke, in my mind
Was packing up, I might get by
Talking bout luck, on my side oh
Take a walk in my shoes
'Cause in like my dreams they came true
And I'm a party it up through the roof, ooh
(This is what we're waiting for)

And in my mind, in my head, this is where we all came from
The dreams we have, the love we share
This is what we're waiting for
And in my mind, in my head, this is where we all came from
The dreams we have, the love we share
This is what we're waiting for
And in my mind, in my head, this is where we all came from
The dreams we have, the love we share
This is what we're waiting for

Credit

Produser: Flo Rida

Penulis: Flo Rida, Josh Soon, Ivan Gough, Georgi Kay, dan Aden Forte

Album: Wild Ones

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Fakta di balik lagu

In My Mind, Part 2 merupakan lagu yang direkam oleh rapper asal Amerika Serikat (AS) Flo Rida dengan menggandeng Georgi Kay sebagai teman duetnya.

Lagu hip-hop rap ini resmi diluncurkan sebagai salah satu single dalam album studio keempat milik Flo Rida yang bertajuk Wild Ones pada 3 Juli 2012.

Diketahui, Tramar Lacel Dillard atau yang dikenal dengan nama panggung Flo Rida, lahir pada 16 September 1979. Flo merupakan seorang rapper dan penyanyi tersohor asal AS.

Pada 2007, popularitas Flo segera melambung usai mengeluarkan single debutnya yang bertajuk Low, dan menggandeng T-Pain sebagai teman duetnya.

Saat itu, Low menjadi lagu yang dikenal secara luas dan menduduki puncak tangga lagu Billboard Hot 100 selama sepuluh minggu berturut-turut. Selain itu, lagu tersebut juga memecahkan rekor penjualan unduhan digital pada saat dirilis.

Flo pun terus merilis album dan single lainnya yang sebagian besar menjadi hit dan mendulang sukses pada berbagai tangga lagu di sejumlah negara. Bahkan, ia telah menjual lebih dari delapan puluh juta rekaman di seluruh dunia, menjadikannya salah satu musisi terlaris di dunia. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Viral Jisoo BLACKPINK Collab dengan Penyanyi Latin Tersohor, Foto Saat Soundcheck Tuai Sorotan

Viral Jisoo BLACKPINK Collab dengan Penyanyi Latin Tersohor, Foto Saat Soundcheck Tuai Sorotan

20 November 2022, 08:44 WIB
NCT Dream Segera Rilis Winter Album sebagai Penutup Tahun 2022 Bertajuk Candy

NCT Dream Segera Rilis Winter Album sebagai Penutup Tahun 2022 Bertajuk Candy

20 November 2022, 07:28 WIB
Lirik Lagu Moonchild - RM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Moonchild - RM dan Fakta di Baliknya

20 November 2022, 01:54 WIB
Lirik Lagu Glorious – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Glorious – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 November 2022, 11:20 WIB
Band Stinky dengan Formasi Bertiga Siap Tur Keliling Indonesia, Dimulai dari Jakarta dan Pekanbaru

Band Stinky dengan Formasi Bertiga Siap Tur Keliling Indonesia, Dimulai dari Jakarta dan Pekanbaru

19 November 2022, 08:57 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pelipur Lara - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pelipur Lara - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 November 2022, 00:35 WIB
Profil Rossa, Diva Bersuara Emas Asal Sumedang

Profil Rossa, Diva Bersuara Emas Asal Sumedang

18 November 2022, 09:52 WIB
Lirik Lagu You Don't Go To Parties - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You Don't Go To Parties - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:51 WIB
Lirik Lagu Miles - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Miles - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:45 WIB
Lirik Lagu Almost Near – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Almost Near – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:38 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Penetapan Upah Minimum 2023 Telah Diterbitkan, Maksimal Naik 10 Persen
2

Link Streaming Weak Hero Class 1 Episode 1-8 Lengkap dengan Sub Indo: Aksi Park Ji Hoon Melawan Perundungan
3

Sinopsis dan Nama Para Pemain Weak Hero Class 1 yang Sudah Bisa Disaksikan di Link Berikut
4

Asal-usul Nama Balikpapan Menurut Cerita Rakyat
5

Beredar Video Sekumpulan Pelajar Tendang Seorang Nenek, Polres Tapanuli Selatan Berhasil Tangkap Pelaku
6

Cara Menghitung Upah Minimum 2023 Terbaru, Sesuai Aturan Kemnaker
7

Jadwal Pertandingan Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar, Lengkap dengan Siaran Televisi Beserta Jam Tayangnya
8

Sinopsis Film Cold Skin: Muncul Mahkluk Misterius di Pulau Antartika

9

Elvy Sukaesih Hapus Foto Ucapan Selamat Menikah pada Ridho Rhoma
10

Update Kode Redeem FF 20 November 2022, Ambil Kesempatan Dapat Skin Keren dari Free Fire

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Media Magelang

Jadwal Indosiar Senin, 21 November 2022: Saksikan FIFA World Cup Qatar vs Ecuador dan D Academy 5

Jadwal Indosiar Senin, 21 November 2022: Saksikan FIFA World Cup Qatar vs Ecuador dan D Academy 5

21 November 2022, 03:05 WIB

Utara Times

Update Terbaru Ganjil Genap Jakarta Hari Ini Senin 21 November 2022, Ada Jam dan Titik Lokasi

Update Terbaru Ganjil Genap Jakarta Hari Ini Senin 21 November 2022, Ada Jam dan Titik Lokasi

21 November 2022, 03:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Senin 21 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Senin 21 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

21 November 2022, 03:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Senin 21 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Senin 21 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

21 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Trigol Enner Valencia ke Gawang Qaltar, Pupus Tudingan Suap Amjad Taha

Trigol Enner Valencia ke Gawang Qaltar, Pupus Tudingan Suap Amjad Taha

21 November 2022, 02:54 WIB

Media Pakuan

Hasil Pertandingan Pertama Piala Dunia Qatar 2022 di Grup A, Tuan Rumah Qatar Tumbang di Tangan Ekuador

Hasil Pertandingan Pertama Piala Dunia Qatar 2022 di Grup A, Tuan Rumah Qatar Tumbang di Tangan Ekuador

21 November 2022, 02:45 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Kasih Suci dari Thomas Arya lengkap dengan Liriknya

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Kasih Suci dari Thomas Arya lengkap dengan Liriknya

21 November 2022, 02:30 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Sosok Enner VALENCIA, Obrak Abrik QATAR Tanpa Ampun! Hasil dan Ringkasan Pertandingan Qatar vs Ekuador Semalam

Sosok Enner VALENCIA, Obrak Abrik QATAR Tanpa Ampun! Hasil dan Ringkasan Pertandingan Qatar vs Ekuador Semalam

21 November 2022, 02:16 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Makna dan Lirik Lagu Tenda Biru - Desy Ratnasari: Tak Sengaja Lewat Depan Rumahmu

Makna dan Lirik Lagu Tenda Biru - Desy Ratnasari: Tak Sengaja Lewat Depan Rumahmu

21 November 2022, 02:15 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

INILAH Hasil Piala Dunia Tadi Malam Antara Qatar vs Ekuador! Patahan Isu SUAP, Ekuador Babat Habis Qatar..

INILAH Hasil Piala Dunia Tadi Malam Antara Qatar vs Ekuador! Patahan Isu SUAP, Ekuador Babat Habis Qatar..

21 November 2022, 02:08 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Ramalan Bintang Gemini dan Cancer Senin 21 November 2022 : Jaga Akal Sehat

Ramalan Bintang Gemini dan Cancer Senin 21 November 2022 : Jaga Akal Sehat

21 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Senin, 21 November 2022, Siang Hari Daerah Ini Diguyur Hujan Sedang

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Senin, 21 November 2022, Siang Hari Daerah Ini Diguyur Hujan Sedang

21 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Cilacap Update

55 Tempat Wisata Banyumas Paling Hits dan Instagramable Yang Wajib Dicoba, Apa Saja?

55 Tempat Wisata Banyumas Paling Hits dan Instagramable Yang Wajib Dicoba, Apa Saja?

21 November 2022, 01:48 WIB

Info Semarang Raya

Hasil Pertandingan Qatar vs Ekuador: Tuan Rumah Berhasil di Bungkam di Depan Suporternya Sendiri

Hasil Pertandingan Qatar vs Ekuador: Tuan Rumah Berhasil di Bungkam di Depan Suporternya Sendiri

21 November 2022, 01:44 WIB

Media Pakuan

Akun Twitter Donald Trump Dipulihkan, Begini Sambutan Reaksi Unik Pendukungnya

Akun Twitter Donald Trump Dipulihkan, Begini Sambutan Reaksi Unik Pendukungnya

21 November 2022, 01:40 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Gempa Bumi Dangkal Guncang Nusa Tenggara Timur dan Nusa Tenggara Barat

Gempa Bumi Dangkal Guncang Nusa Tenggara Timur dan Nusa Tenggara Barat

21 November 2022, 01:37 WIB

Cilacap Update

2 SMA Terbaik di Kabupaten dan Kota Batang Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK 2022, Cek Peringkat Berapa Sekolahmu?

2 SMA Terbaik di Kabupaten dan Kota Batang Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK 2022, Cek Peringkat Berapa Sekolahmu?

21 November 2022, 01:31 WIB

Portal Papua

Captain Timnas Ekuador Menjadi Pencetak Gol Perdana di Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar

Captain Timnas Ekuador Menjadi Pencetak Gol Perdana di Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar

21 November 2022, 01:30 WIB

Cilacap Update

9 SMA Terbaik di Kabupaten dan Kota Banyumas Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK 2022, Cek Peringkat Berapa Sekolahmu?

9 SMA Terbaik di Kabupaten dan Kota Banyumas Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK 2022, Cek Peringkat Berapa Sekolahmu?

21 November 2022, 01:25 WIB

Info Temanggung

Profil Enner Valencia; Pencetak Gol Pertama dan Taklukkan Qatar Sang Tuan Rumah Piala Dunia 2022

Profil Enner Valencia; Pencetak Gol Pertama dan Taklukkan Qatar Sang Tuan Rumah Piala Dunia 2022

21 November 2022, 01:24 WIB

Cilacap Update

5 SMA Terbaik di Kabupaten dan Kota Purworejo Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK 2022, Cek Peringkat Berapa Sekolahmu?

5 SMA Terbaik di Kabupaten dan Kota Purworejo Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK 2022, Cek Peringkat Berapa Sekolahmu?

21 November 2022, 01:20 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Seberkas Sinar dari Nike Ardilla, Seberkas Cahaya Terang

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Seberkas Sinar dari Nike Ardilla, Seberkas Cahaya Terang

21 November 2022, 01:20 WIB

Cilacap Update

3 SMA Terbaik di Kabupaten dan Kota Purbalingga Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK 2022, Cek Peringkat Berapa Sekolahmu?

3 SMA Terbaik di Kabupaten dan Kota Purbalingga Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK 2022, Cek Peringkat Berapa Sekolahmu?

21 November 2022, 01:16 WIB

Portal Majalengka

HASIL AKHIR QATAR vs EKUADOR di Piala Dunia 2022, Valencia Cetak Brace di Laga ini

HASIL AKHIR QATAR vs EKUADOR di Piala Dunia 2022, Valencia Cetak Brace di Laga ini

21 November 2022, 01:13 WIB

Cilacap Update

2 SMA Terbaik di Kabupaten dan Kota Banjarnegara Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK 2022, Cek Peringkat Berapa Sekolahmu?

2 SMA Terbaik di Kabupaten dan Kota Banjarnegara Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK 2022, Cek Peringkat Berapa Sekolahmu?

21 November 2022, 01:12 WIB