Lirik Lagu In My Mind, Part 2 - Flo Rida ft. Georgi Kay dan Fakta di Baliknya

In My Mind, Part 2 - Flo Rida ft. Georgi Kay



In my mind, in my head, this is where we all came from

The dreams we have, the love we share

This is what we're waiting for

And in my mind, in my head, this is where we all came from

The dreams we have, the love we share

This is what we're waiting for



I've waited for this life

Waited for this time

Waited for this moment to step into the light

Got this drink up in my cup

One night to live it up

You know I'm not stopping till we've had enough



Perfect brother, can't tell you that I'm at but I'm on the right track?

Every time I look back, it's a struggle

No faith I woulda' sat right there, forgot about my friends

'Cause I done hustled, no, not dope, just soap in vanilla envelopes

Check out my demo, oh, I'm flo' right now, when I go right now

Was it ever that simple? Used to roll, get pumped like a Pitbull

Out the way, said, "I ain't got potential, cake walk guess I ain't get the memo"

Ooh, take a walk in my shoes, 'cause tonight, my dreams, they came true

And I'ma party it up through the roof

(This is what we're waiting for)



In my mind, in my head, this is where we all came from

The dreams we have, the love we share

This is what we're waiting for

And in my mind, in my head, this is where we all came from

The dreams we have, the love we share

This is what we're waiting for



I've waited for this life

Waited for this time

Waited for this moment to step into the light

Got this drink up in my cup, one night to live it up

You know I'm not stopping 'til we've had enough



Party people

I've got the wind at my head, my mind says yes when my body says when I equal

No, it's not an option, I'ma yes I can 'til this spaceship land with the Beatles

See the road blocks up and my autograph sucks, but the leech is unbelievable

Got the round, but the bucks not wanna get bucked

But, my fist up, rock star sign

Guitars just broke, in my mind

Was packing up, I might get by

Talking bout luck, on my side oh

Take a walk in my shoes

'Cause in like my dreams they came true

And I'm a party it up through the roof, ooh

(This is what we're waiting for)



And in my mind, in my head, this is where we all came from

The dreams we have, the love we share

This is what we're waiting for

And in my mind, in my head, this is where we all came from

The dreams we have, the love we share

This is what we're waiting for

And in my mind, in my head, this is where we all came from

The dreams we have, the love we share

This is what we're waiting for



Credit



Produser: Flo Rida



Penulis: Flo Rida, Josh Soon, Ivan Gough, Georgi Kay, dan Aden Forte



Album: Wild Ones



Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap



Fakta di balik lagu



In My Mind, Part 2 merupakan lagu yang direkam oleh rapper asal Amerika Serikat (AS) Flo Rida dengan menggandeng Georgi Kay sebagai teman duetnya.



Lagu hip-hop rap ini resmi diluncurkan sebagai salah satu single dalam album studio keempat milik Flo Rida yang bertajuk Wild Ones pada 3 Juli 2012.



Diketahui, Tramar Lacel Dillard atau yang dikenal dengan nama panggung Flo Rida, lahir pada 16 September 1979. Flo merupakan seorang rapper dan penyanyi tersohor asal AS.



Pada 2007, popularitas Flo segera melambung usai mengeluarkan single debutnya yang bertajuk Low, dan menggandeng T-Pain sebagai teman duetnya.



Saat itu, Low menjadi lagu yang dikenal secara luas dan menduduki puncak tangga lagu Billboard Hot 100 selama sepuluh minggu berturut-turut. Selain itu, lagu tersebut juga memecahkan rekor penjualan unduhan digital pada saat dirilis.



Flo pun terus merilis album dan single lainnya yang sebagian besar menjadi hit dan mendulang sukses pada berbagai tangga lagu di sejumlah negara. Bahkan, ia telah menjual lebih dari delapan puluh juta rekaman di seluruh dunia, menjadikannya salah satu musisi terlaris di dunia. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

