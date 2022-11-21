Lirik Lagu Sweet Spot - Flo Rida ft. Jennifer Lopez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 21 November 2022, 03:02 WIB
Flo Rida
Flo Rida /Spotify

Sweet Spot - Flo Rida ft. Jennifer Lopez

Let's hit the sweet spot, oh, I, I, I, I
I'm ready to go, I want candy toni-i-i-ight
Let's hit the sweet spot, oh, I, I, I, I
I'm ready to go, I want candy tonight

Yeah, I wanna take you back to my spot
You can be the candy girl in my shop
We both know what we cravin', why not?
Make tonight first class with no stops
Girl, you know I run a love game, never play Uno
You wanna leave, follow me to the two-door
Rock your culo, love it when you call me your papi chulo
I got a thing for you, you got a thing for me
Heard she kiss the Milky Way and bring to life your fantasies
You're sweeter than Mama's homemade Kool-Aid
Touch it, then make the seas split two ways
You love it, I do too, girl, don't play
I'm just waitin' to hear you say

Let's hit the sweet spot, oh, I, I, I, I
I'm ready to go, I want candy toni-i-i-ight
I got a taste and I'm hooked on you for life
My, oh my, hit the sweet spot tonight

Yeah, I wanna hit the spot that gets you hot
And makes you feel like everybody need to have it this sweet
Baby, just a hit, just speak, I got your candy, shawty
Come around, give it to you that deep
Ooh, don't you get me started, hit the afterparty all night
You done ran into a freak that'll take you home
Make you moan, watch the throne
Yeah, lil mama, I'm the king of these sheets, gotta love it
Girl, you want it, you can have it, no question
Been a whole lot of rubbin' and touchin'
What you know about the candy I'm hustlin', musclin'?
Talkin' that Russian
Bring it back like, baby, who you rushin'?
I been ready, never talkin' sweet nothings
I'll be the first to give your body sweet justice
So pack a luggage and let's, let's

Let's hit the sweet spot, oh, I, I, I, I
I'm ready to go, I want candy toni-i-i-ight
I got a taste and I'm hooked on you for life
My, oh my, hit the sweet spot tonight

Feel your guilty pleasure, come and get it tonight
You gon' get it tonight, oh-ah, oh-ah
Know what your body's cravin', baby, I'ma bring you to life
You gon' get it tonight, oh-ah, oh-ah
Don't be shy, let me take you for a ride (Ah-oh-ah)
Know what your body's cravin', baby, I'ma bring you to life
You gon' get it tonight, oh-ah, oh-ah

Let's hit the sweet spot, oh, I, I, I, I
I'm ready to go, I want candy toni-i-i-ight
I got a taste and I'm hooked on you for life
My, oh my, hit the sweet spot tonight

Credit

Produser: SoFLY & Nius, Eric Goudy III, dan Medor

Penulis: SoFLY, Nius, Flo Rida, Julie Frost, dan Breyan Isaac

Album: Wild Ones

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Fakta di balik lagu

Sweet Spot merupakan lagu yang direkam oleh rapper asal AS Flo Rida dengan menggandeng Jennifer Lopez sebagai teman duetnya.

Lagu hip-hop rap yang bertemakan tentang cinta ini resmi diluncurkan sebagai salah satu single dalam album studio keempat milik Flo Rida yang bertajuk Wild Ones pada 27 Juni 2012.

Diketahui, Tramar Lacel Dillard atau yang dikenal dengan nama panggung Flo Rida, lahir pada 16 September 1979. Flo merupakan seorang rapper dan penyanyi tersohor asal AS.

Pada 2007, popularitas Flo segera melambung usai mengeluarkan single debutnya yang bertajuk Low, dan menggandeng T-Pain sebagai teman duetnya.

Saat itu, Low menjadi lagu yang dikenal secara luas dan menduduki puncak tangga lagu Billboard Hot 100 selama sepuluh minggu berturut-turut. Selain itu, lagu tersebut juga memecahkan rekor penjualan unduhan digital pada saat dirilis.

Flo pun terus merilis album dan single lainnya yang sebagian besar menjadi hit dan mendulang sukses pada berbagai tangga lagu di sejumlah negara. Bahkan, ia telah menjual lebih dari delapan puluh juta rekaman di seluruh dunia, menjadikannya salah satu musisi terlaris di dunia. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

Tags

