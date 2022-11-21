Lirik Lagu Sweet Spot - Flo Rida ft. Jennifer Lopez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sweet Spot - Flo Rida ft. Jennifer Lopez



Let's hit the sweet spot, oh, I, I, I, I

I'm ready to go, I want candy toni-i-i-ight

Let's hit the sweet spot, oh, I, I, I, I

I'm ready to go, I want candy tonight



Yeah, I wanna take you back to my spot

You can be the candy girl in my shop

We both know what we cravin', why not?

Make tonight first class with no stops

Girl, you know I run a love game, never play Uno

You wanna leave, follow me to the two-door

Rock your culo, love it when you call me your papi chulo

I got a thing for you, you got a thing for me

Heard she kiss the Milky Way and bring to life your fantasies

You're sweeter than Mama's homemade Kool-Aid

Touch it, then make the seas split two ways

You love it, I do too, girl, don't play

I'm just waitin' to hear you say



I got a taste and I'm hooked on you for life

My, oh my, hit the sweet spot tonight



Yeah, I wanna hit the spot that gets you hot

And makes you feel like everybody need to have it this sweet

Baby, just a hit, just speak, I got your candy, shawty

Come around, give it to you that deep

Ooh, don't you get me started, hit the afterparty all night

You done ran into a freak that'll take you home

Make you moan, watch the throne

Yeah, lil mama, I'm the king of these sheets, gotta love it

Girl, you want it, you can have it, no question

Been a whole lot of rubbin' and touchin'

What you know about the candy I'm hustlin', musclin'?

Talkin' that Russian

Bring it back like, baby, who you rushin'?

I been ready, never talkin' sweet nothings

I'll be the first to give your body sweet justice

So pack a luggage and let's, let's



I got a taste and I'm hooked on you for life

My, oh my, hit the sweet spot tonight



Feel your guilty pleasure, come and get it tonight

You gon' get it tonight, oh-ah, oh-ah

Know what your body's cravin', baby, I'ma bring you to life

You gon' get it tonight, oh-ah, oh-ah

Don't be shy, let me take you for a ride (Ah-oh-ah)

Know what your body's cravin', baby, I'ma bring you to life

You gon' get it tonight, oh-ah, oh-ah



I got a taste and I'm hooked on you for life

My, oh my, hit the sweet spot tonight



Credit



Produser: SoFLY & Nius, Eric Goudy III, dan Medor



Penulis: SoFLY, Nius, Flo Rida, Julie Frost, dan Breyan Isaac



Album: Wild Ones



Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap



Fakta di balik lagu



Sweet Spot merupakan lagu yang direkam oleh rapper asal AS Flo Rida dengan menggandeng Jennifer Lopez sebagai teman duetnya.



Lagu hip-hop rap yang bertemakan tentang cinta ini resmi diluncurkan sebagai salah satu single dalam album studio keempat milik Flo Rida yang bertajuk Wild Ones pada 27 Juni 2012.



Diketahui, Tramar Lacel Dillard atau yang dikenal dengan nama panggung Flo Rida, lahir pada 16 September 1979. Flo merupakan seorang rapper dan penyanyi tersohor asal AS.



Pada 2007, popularitas Flo segera melambung usai mengeluarkan single debutnya yang bertajuk Low, dan menggandeng T-Pain sebagai teman duetnya.



Saat itu, Low menjadi lagu yang dikenal secara luas dan menduduki puncak tangga lagu Billboard Hot 100 selama sepuluh minggu berturut-turut. Selain itu, lagu tersebut juga memecahkan rekor penjualan unduhan digital pada saat dirilis.



Flo pun terus merilis album dan single lainnya yang sebagian besar menjadi hit dan mendulang sukses pada berbagai tangga lagu di sejumlah negara. Bahkan, ia telah menjual lebih dari delapan puluh juta rekaman di seluruh dunia, menjadikannya salah satu musisi terlaris di dunia. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***