Lirik Lagu Thinking of You - Flo Rida dan Fakta di Baliknya

Thinking of You - Flo Rida



But it hurts to think you're somewhere on a search for me

I'm right here with no words to speak

Daydreaming about what could never be

It will never be

But I wonder, do you think of me?

Do you think of me? 'Cause I'm thinking of



All I wanted was to keep this love alive (Yeah)

And all I wanted was to be there by your side (Yeah yeah)

I know better than to keep on telling lies

Should have swallowed my pride

But I think sometimes that



Maybe it was best, it was best that we let it go

Maybe it was best, it was best that we let it go

But it hurts to think

You're somewhere on a search for me

I'm right here with no words to speak

Daydreaming about what could never be

It will never be

But I wonder

Do you think of me?

Do you think of me?

'Cause I'm thinking of you

Maybe it was best, it was best that we let it go

Maybe it was best, it was best that we let it go



I think it's best that we let it go

No stress than the mess we was headed for

'Cause only trouble had vision in the telescope

A peace of mind better than mission impossible

Who want a possible?

I take a bird in the hand if it's toucan

But two can't play the star in a new band

Rockin wit you, get it poppin' wit you

When da gossip hit you, I don't wanna say I shoulda coulda woulda would

Any n- in his right mind wanna keep a grudge

Deadly flow, kid, you ain't never seen a dove

Dancing over trouble what its papas daughter

Rolling Stones, she can't hide in a Louis clutch

The bigger man when I look back at it pretty much

Another chance at it, pass on it like a bud

Just hit the gas on it, man, shortly to the club

I think it's best it was best that we split up



Maybe it was best, it was best that we let it go

Maybe it was best, it was best that we let it go

But it hurts to think

You're somewhere on a search for me

I'm right here with no words to speak

Daydreaming about what could never be

It will never be

But I wonder

Do you think of me?

Do you think of me?

'Cause I'm thinking of you

Maybe it was best, it was best that we let it go

Maybe it was best, it was best that we let it go



And, all I ever wanted was a good girl

Good girls come within, I got a tell a little girl

Shawty lil mama, let's try to save the drama

I know I ain't a saint, but still believe in karma

I'm gon' try to get my shit together

Oh yeah, I know its misery

So what the hell I tell her?

Hello, good morning

I was out with my homie for his birthday

But that excuse had neva had me comin' home late

You straight, I'm straight, I don't wanna deal with it

Yeah, she told me that a couple times, I'ma live with it

No, yo let me know, I might come visit

That's when you know you got the rope around your neck

Pitchin, scratching, choking whatever

Hangin' from the tree, the next time I know better

Face tattooed on me should've got letters

Dead to her face if I could, I'll tell her



Maybe it was best, it was best that we let it go

Maybe it was best, it was best that we let it go

But it hurts to think

You're somewhere on a search for me

I'm right here with no words to speak

Daydreaming about what could never be

It will never be

But I wonder

Do you think of me?

Do you think of me?

'Cause I'm thinking of you

Maybe it was best, it was best that we let it go

Maybe it was best, it was best that we let it go



Credit



Produser: Love, Eric Goudy III, dan Medor



Penulis: Flo Rida, Rico Love, Pierre Medor, Eric Goudy II, dan Earl Hood



Album: Wild Ones



Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap



Fakta di balik lagu



Thinking of You merupakan lagu yang direkam oleh rapper asal Amerika Serikat (AS) Flo Rida yang dirilis pada 3 Juli 2012.



Lagu yang bertemakan tentang cinta yang kandas ini diluncurkan sebagai salah satu single dalam album studio keempat miliknya yang bertajuk Wild Ones.



Diketahui, Tramar Lacel Dillard atau yang dikenal dengan nama panggung Flo Rida, lahir pada 16 September 1979. Flo merupakan seorang rapper dan penyanyi tersohor asal AS.



Pada 2007, popularitas Flo segera melambung usai mengeluarkan single debutnya yang bertajuk Low, dan menggandeng T-Pain sebagai teman duetnya.



Saat itu, Low menjadi lagu yang dikenal secara luas dan menduduki puncak tangga lagu Billboard Hot 100 selama sepuluh minggu berturut-turut. Selain itu, lagu tersebut juga memecahkan rekor penjualan unduhan digital pada saat dirilis.



Flo pun terus merilis album dan single lainnya yang sebagian besar menjadi hit dan mendulang sukses pada berbagai tangga lagu di sejumlah negara. Bahkan, ia telah menjual lebih dari delapan puluh juta rekaman di seluruh dunia, menjadikannya salah satu musisi terlaris di dunia. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***