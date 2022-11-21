Lirik Lagu Thinking of You - Flo Rida dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tita Salsabila
- 21 November 2022, 03:01 WIB
Flo Rida
Flo Rida /Spotify

Thinking of You - Flo Rida

But it hurts to think you're somewhere on a search for me
I'm right here with no words to speak
Daydreaming about what could never be
It will never be
But I wonder, do you think of me?
Do you think of me? 'Cause I'm thinking of

All I wanted was to keep this love alive (Yeah)
And all I wanted was to be there by your side (Yeah yeah)
I know better than to keep on telling lies
Should have swallowed my pride
But I think sometimes that

Maybe it was best, it was best that we let it go
Maybe it was best, it was best that we let it go
But it hurts to think
You're somewhere on a search for me
I'm right here with no words to speak
Daydreaming about what could never be
It will never be
But I wonder
Do you think of me?
Do you think of me?
'Cause I'm thinking of you
Maybe it was best, it was best that we let it go
Maybe it was best, it was best that we let it go

I think it's best that we let it go
No stress than the mess we was headed for
'Cause only trouble had vision in the telescope
A peace of mind better than mission impossible
Who want a possible?
I take a bird in the hand if it's toucan
But two can't play the star in a new band
Rockin wit you, get it poppin' wit you
When da gossip hit you, I don't wanna say I shoulda coulda woulda would
Any n- in his right mind wanna keep a grudge
Deadly flow, kid, you ain't never seen a dove
Dancing over trouble what its papas daughter
Rolling Stones, she can't hide in a Louis clutch
The bigger man when I look back at it pretty much
Another chance at it, pass on it like a bud
Just hit the gas on it, man, shortly to the club
I think it's best it was best that we split up

Maybe it was best, it was best that we let it go
Maybe it was best, it was best that we let it go
But it hurts to think
You're somewhere on a search for me
I'm right here with no words to speak
Daydreaming about what could never be
It will never be
But I wonder
Do you think of me?
Do you think of me?
'Cause I'm thinking of you
Maybe it was best, it was best that we let it go
Maybe it was best, it was best that we let it go

And, all I ever wanted was a good girl
Good girls come within, I got a tell a little girl
Shawty lil mama, let's try to save the drama
I know I ain't a saint, but still believe in karma
I'm gon' try to get my shit together
Oh yeah, I know its misery
So what the hell I tell her?
Hello, good morning
I was out with my homie for his birthday
But that excuse had neva had me comin' home late
You straight, I'm straight, I don't wanna deal with it
Yeah, she told me that a couple times, I'ma live with it
No, yo let me know, I might come visit
That's when you know you got the rope around your neck
Pitchin, scratching, choking whatever
Hangin' from the tree, the next time I know better
Face tattooed on me should've got letters
Dead to her face if I could, I'll tell her

Maybe it was best, it was best that we let it go
Maybe it was best, it was best that we let it go
But it hurts to think
You're somewhere on a search for me
I'm right here with no words to speak
Daydreaming about what could never be
It will never be
But I wonder
Do you think of me?
Do you think of me?
'Cause I'm thinking of you
Maybe it was best, it was best that we let it go
Maybe it was best, it was best that we let it go

Credit

Produser: Love, Eric Goudy III, dan Medor

Penulis: Flo Rida, Rico Love, Pierre Medor, Eric Goudy II, dan Earl Hood

Album: Wild Ones

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Fakta di balik lagu

Thinking of You merupakan lagu yang direkam oleh rapper asal Amerika Serikat (AS) Flo Rida yang dirilis pada 3 Juli 2012.

Lagu yang bertemakan tentang cinta yang kandas ini diluncurkan sebagai salah satu single dalam album studio keempat miliknya yang bertajuk Wild Ones.

Diketahui, Tramar Lacel Dillard atau yang dikenal dengan nama panggung Flo Rida, lahir pada 16 September 1979. Flo merupakan seorang rapper dan penyanyi tersohor asal AS.

Pada 2007, popularitas Flo segera melambung usai mengeluarkan single debutnya yang bertajuk Low, dan menggandeng T-Pain sebagai teman duetnya.

Saat itu, Low menjadi lagu yang dikenal secara luas dan menduduki puncak tangga lagu Billboard Hot 100 selama sepuluh minggu berturut-turut. Selain itu, lagu tersebut juga memecahkan rekor penjualan unduhan digital pada saat dirilis.

Flo pun terus merilis album dan single lainnya yang sebagian besar menjadi hit dan mendulang sukses pada berbagai tangga lagu di sejumlah negara. Bahkan, ia telah menjual lebih dari delapan puluh juta rekaman di seluruh dunia, menjadikannya salah satu musisi terlaris di dunia. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

