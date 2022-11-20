Lirik Lagu You'll Have Your Band's Name On The Wall – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

You'll Have Your Band's Name On The Wall – Float
You’ll have your band’s name on the wall
You’ll celebrate, you’ll stand so tall
You’ve got much more than you think you could learn from MTV
You’ll be a brand new addiction
You’ll even make generation
The crime will stop just to watch you playing “ABC”
Kill some more time now
Keep the thrill
Take some more sleep now
Don’t play it safe
Play it free!
People will write your history
And put your songs on theories
Some even think the lyrics that you wrote are prophecy
You’ll always feel “je ne sais quoi”
You’ll always get euphoria
You fool around, still it makes some money for your mum
Kill some more time now
Keep the thrill
Take some more sleep now
Don’t play it safe
Play it free!
Credit
Artis: Float
Album: Music For 3 hari Untuk Selamanya
Penulis lagu: Hotma Roni Simamora
Dirilis: 2007
