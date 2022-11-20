Lirik Lagu You'll Have Your Band's Name On The Wall – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

You'll Have Your Band's Name On The Wall – Float

You’ll have your band’s name on the wall

You’ll celebrate, you’ll stand so tall

You’ve got much more than you think you could learn from MTV

You’ll be a brand new addiction

You’ll even make generation

The crime will stop just to watch you playing “ABC”

Kill some more time now

Keep the thrill

Take some more sleep now

Don’t play it safe

Play it free!

People will write your history

And put your songs on theories

Some even think the lyrics that you wrote are prophecy

You’ll always feel “je ne sais quoi”

You’ll always get euphoria

You fool around, still it makes some money for your mum

Kill some more time now

Keep the thrill

Take some more sleep now

Don’t play it safe

Play it free!

Credit

Artis: Float

Album: Music For 3 hari Untuk Selamanya

Penulis lagu: Hotma Roni Simamora

Dirilis: 2007

Fakta di Baliknya