Lirik Lagu The Prophecy – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Prophecy – Float

I come with the sun in my face

Not for the damned, neither for the blessed

All kingdoms and religions will fall

I’m whose name you don’t call

I was brought by the spirit of love

I made all differences but not wars they cause

Those broken promises and those unfair laws

I’m you choose not to see

I’m what you doubt in all your beliefs

I’m not in chants in languages you speak

I’m from above, I’m from beneath

I’m no-one’s prophecy

I come with my fiery eyes

Not for the misled, neither for the wise

There’s only one thing to clarify

What shall be glorified

I was brought by the spirit of love

I made all differences but not wars they cause

Those broken promises and those unfair laws

I’m you choose not to see

Gather, all angels! Gather, all stars! Gather, all creatures!

Open the seals!

I was brought by the spirit of love

I made all differences but not wars they cause

Those broken promises and those unfair laws

I’m you choose not to see

I’m what you doubt in all your beliefs

I’m not in chants in languages you speak

I’m from above, I’m from beneath

I’m no-one’s prophecy

Credit