Lirik Lagu Voodoo Child (Slight Return) - Jimi Hendrix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Voodoo Child (Slight Return) - Jimi Hendrix

Well, I stand up next to a mountain

And I chop it down with the edge of my hand

Yeah

Well, I stand up next to a mountain

And I chop it down with the edge of my hand

Well, I pick up all the pieces and make an island

Might even raise a little sand

Yeah

'Cause I'm a voodoo child

Lord knows I'm a voodoo child baby

I want to say one more last thing

I didn't mean to take up all your sweet time

I'll give it right back to ya one of these days

Hahaha

I said I didn't mean to take up all your sweet time

I'll give it right back one of these days

Oh yeah

If I don't meet you no more in this world then uh

I'll meet ya on the next one

And don't be late

Don't be late!

'Cause I'm a voodoo child voodoo child

Lord knows I'm a voodoo child

Hey hey hey

I'm a voodoo child baby

I don't take no for an answer

Question no

Credits

Artis: Jimi Hendrix

Film: Message to Love

Tahun rilis: 1968