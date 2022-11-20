Lirik Lagu Voodoo Child (Slight Return) - Jimi Hendrix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Voodoo Child (Slight Return) - Jimi Hendrix
Well, I stand up next to a mountain
And I chop it down with the edge of my hand
Yeah
Well, I stand up next to a mountain
And I chop it down with the edge of my hand
Well, I pick up all the pieces and make an island
Might even raise a little sand
Yeah
'Cause I'm a voodoo child
Lord knows I'm a voodoo child baby
I want to say one more last thing
I didn't mean to take up all your sweet time
I'll give it right back to ya one of these days
Hahaha
I said I didn't mean to take up all your sweet time
I'll give it right back one of these days
Oh yeah
If I don't meet you no more in this world then uh
I'll meet ya on the next one
And don't be late
Don't be late!
'Cause I'm a voodoo child voodoo child
Lord knows I'm a voodoo child
Hey hey hey
I'm a voodoo child baby
I don't take no for an answer
Question no
Credits
Artis: Jimi Hendrix
Film: Message to Love
Tahun rilis: 1968
