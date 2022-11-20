Lirik Lagu Tokyo - RM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tokyo - RM BTS

Wake up in Tokyo, feel like a torn soul

I know it's time to grow

I see Pinocchio wearing a poncho

That's me some time ago

Do I miss myself?

Do I miss your face?

I don't know

I don't know

Life is a word that sometimes you cannot say

And ash is a thing that someday we all should be

When tomorrow comes

How different is it going to be?

Why do love and hate sound just the same to me?

I can't sleep

Homesick

But I just wanna

Stop right next to you

If I could choose my dream

I just wanna

Stop right next to you

Credit

Dirilis: 2018

Album: Mono

Artis: BTS, RM

Penulis lagu: Dong Hyuk Shin dan Namjun Kim

Fakta di Baliknya

Tokyo merupakan lagu milik RM, salah satu anggota BTS. Rapper bernama asli Kim Nam-joon ini merilis mixtape yang tertajuk Mono.

Lagu ini adalah trek berbahasa Inggris pertama yang dibawakan oleh RM. Adapun liriknya bercerita tentang kesepian.

RM menyoroti kesepian yang saat ini sudah menjadi epidemi di kota-kota besar, termasuk ibu kota Jepang. (Ratna Woro Susanti)***