Lirik Lagu Tokyo - RM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wake up in Tokyo, feel like a torn soul
I know it's time to grow
I see Pinocchio wearing a poncho
That's me some time ago
Do I miss myself?
Do I miss your face?
I don't know
I don't know
Life is a word that sometimes you cannot say
And ash is a thing that someday we all should be
When tomorrow comes
How different is it going to be?
Why do love and hate sound just the same to me?
I can't sleep
Homesick
But I just wanna
Stop right next to you
If I could choose my dream
I just wanna
Stop right next to you
Credit
Dirilis: 2018
Album: Mono
Artis: BTS, RM
Penulis lagu: Dong Hyuk Shin dan Namjun Kim
Fakta di Baliknya
Tokyo merupakan lagu milik RM, salah satu anggota BTS. Rapper bernama asli Kim Nam-joon ini merilis mixtape yang tertajuk Mono.
Lagu ini adalah trek berbahasa Inggris pertama yang dibawakan oleh RM. Adapun liriknya bercerita tentang kesepian.
RM menyoroti kesepian yang saat ini sudah menjadi epidemi di kota-kota besar, termasuk ibu kota Jepang. (Ratna Woro Susanti)***
Artikel Pilihan