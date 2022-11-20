Lirik Lagu Agree to Disagree - Sleeping With Sirens dan Fakta di Baliknya

Agree to Disagree - Sleeping With Sirens

Oh, come on

Maybe I should care a little more about what everybody thinks

But I just don't have the time for nobody but me

The mood I'm in keeps changing like the weather

So you can keep the sun 'cause I like the night time better

You think you're better than me?

You don't like what you see?

I think it's best we agree to disagree

I'm doing fine by myself

I never asked for your help

I think it's best we agree to disagree

I wear my heart on my sleeve like a worn-out sweater

But with a needle and some thread, I've been keeping it together

Life's too short to be worried 'bout whatever

So you keep shining in the sun, but I like the night time better, yeah

You think you're better than me?

You don't like what you see?

I think it's best we agree to disagree

I'm doing fine by myself

I never asked for your help

I think it's best we agree to disagree

You think I'm wrong (you think I'm wrong)

It doesn't make you right (it doesn't make you right)

Now there's no crossing the line

Stay on your own side

You think you're better than me?

You don't like what you see?

I think it's best we agree to disagree

I'm doing fine by myself

I never asked for your help

I think it's best we agree to disagree

Agree to disagree

Agree to disagree

