Lirik Lagu Agree to Disagree - Sleeping With Sirens dan Fakta di Baliknya

Agree to Disagree - Sleeping With Sirens
Oh, come on
Maybe I should care a little more about what everybody thinks
But I just don't have the time for nobody but me
The mood I'm in keeps changing like the weather
So you can keep the sun 'cause I like the night time better
You think you're better than me?
You don't like what you see?
I think it's best we agree to disagree
I'm doing fine by myself
I never asked for your help
I think it's best we agree to disagree
I wear my heart on my sleeve like a worn-out sweater
But with a needle and some thread, I've been keeping it together
Life's too short to be worried 'bout whatever
So you keep shining in the sun, but I like the night time better, yeah
You think you're better than me?
You don't like what you see?
I think it's best we agree to disagree
I'm doing fine by myself
I never asked for your help
I think it's best we agree to disagree
You think I'm wrong (you think I'm wrong)
It doesn't make you right (it doesn't make you right)
Now there's no crossing the line
Stay on your own side
You think you're better than me?
You don't like what you see?
I think it's best we agree to disagree
I'm doing fine by myself
I never asked for your help
I think it's best we agree to disagree
Agree to disagree
Agree to disagree
