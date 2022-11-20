Lirik Lagu Moonchild - RM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Moonchild - RM BTS

We’re born in the moonlight

Ain’t no fantasy

Can’t breathe in the sunlight

Gotta hide your heart

We’re born to be sad sad sad sad

So start to be glad glad glad glad

C’mon y’all moonchild, moonchild

That’s supposed to be

Yeah all the pain, all the sorrow

That’s your destiny, see

You know my life is like this

We gotta dance in the rain

Dance in the pain

Even though we crashed now

We gonna dance in the plane

Uriegen nuguboda bamui punggyeongi piryohae

Geu eoneu nugudo anin neomani nal wirohae the savages

But don’t you tell yourself

Moonchild you shine

When you rise, it’s your time

C’mon yo

Moonchild don’t cry

When moon rise, it’s your time

C’mon yo

Moonchild you shine

When moon rise, it’s your time

Tteonado jeoldae han beondo tteonajijiga anha

Jukgosipdamyeo geumankeum neon tto yeolsimhi saradaessne

Tteeonohgo sipdamyeo tto dareun jureul dara

Saenggakhaji mallan saenggakjocha saenggagijanha you know

Sasireun uri ireon unmyeongireon geol you know

Kkeuteopsneun gotong soge usneungeoran geol you know

Jeoyureul malheoneun sungan jayuneun eopseo you know

Do you know

Dasi geu naeryeooneun nuneuro jeo bamhaneureul bwa

Neoegen boyeojulgeoya neoui chang neoui sigan

Algo issni jeo garodeungedo gasiga manha

Jeo myeongmyeolhaneun bicceul jasehi han beon chyeodabwa

Yagyeongiran ge cham janinhajianhni

Nuguui gasideuri moyeo pyeolchyeojin janggwaneul

Bunmyeong nu gunga neoui gasireul bomyeo uirobatgessji

Urin seoroui yagyeong seoroui dal

Urin seoroui yagyeong seoroui dal

Urin seoroui yagyeong seoroui dal

Urin seoroui yagyeong seoroui dal

C’mon yo

Moonchild don’t cry

When moon rise, it’s your time

C’mon yo

Moonchild you shine

When moon rise, it’s your time

C’mon yo

Credit

Album: Mono

Dirilis: 2018

Artis: RM

Fakta di Baliknya

Moonchild merupakan lagu milik RM, salah satu anggota BTS.

Rapper bernama asli Kim Nam-joon ini merilis mixtape yang tertajuk Mono.

Adapun lirik lagu Moonchild menceritakan tentang bagaimana seseorang tetap bisa bangkit meski sedang dalam periode tergelap hidup. (Ratna Woro Susanti)***