Lirik Lagu Moonchild - RM dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 20 November 2022, 01:54 WIB
RM BTS.
RM BTS.

Moonchild - RM BTS

We’re born in the moonlight
Ain’t no fantasy
Can’t breathe in the sunlight
Gotta hide your heart
We’re born to be sad sad sad sad
So start to be glad glad glad glad
C’mon y’all moonchild, moonchild
That’s supposed to be
Yeah all the pain, all the sorrow
That’s your destiny, see
You know my life is like this
We gotta dance in the rain
Dance in the pain
Even though we crashed now
We gonna dance in the plane
Uriegen nuguboda bamui punggyeongi piryohae
Geu eoneu nugudo anin neomani nal wirohae the savages
But don’t you tell yourself
Moonchild you shine
When you rise, it’s your time
C’mon yo
Moonchild don’t cry
When moon rise, it’s your time
C’mon yo
Moonchild you shine
When moon rise, it’s your time
Tteonado jeoldae han beondo tteonajijiga anha
Jukgosipdamyeo geumankeum neon tto yeolsimhi saradaessne
Tteeonohgo sipdamyeo tto dareun jureul dara
Saenggakhaji mallan saenggakjocha saenggagijanha you know
Sasireun uri ireon unmyeongireon geol you know
Kkeuteopsneun gotong soge usneungeoran geol you know
Jeoyureul malheoneun sungan jayuneun eopseo you know
Do you know
Dasi geu naeryeooneun nuneuro jeo bamhaneureul bwa
Neoegen boyeojulgeoya neoui chang neoui sigan
Algo issni jeo garodeungedo gasiga manha
Jeo myeongmyeolhaneun bicceul jasehi han beon chyeodabwa
Yagyeongiran ge cham janinhajianhni
Nuguui gasideuri moyeo pyeolchyeojin janggwaneul
Bunmyeong nu gunga neoui gasireul bomyeo uirobatgessji
Urin seoroui yagyeong seoroui dal
Urin seoroui yagyeong seoroui dal
Urin seoroui yagyeong seoroui dal
Urin seoroui yagyeong seoroui dal
C’mon yo
Moonchild don’t cry
When moon rise, it’s your time
C’mon yo
Moonchild you shine
When moon rise, it’s your time
C’mon yo

Credit

Album: Mono
Dirilis: 2018
Artis: RM

Fakta di Baliknya

Moonchild merupakan lagu milik RM, salah satu anggota BTS.

Rapper bernama asli Kim Nam-joon ini merilis mixtape yang tertajuk Mono.

Adapun lirik lagu Moonchild menceritakan tentang bagaimana seseorang tetap bisa bangkit meski sedang dalam periode tergelap hidup. (Ratna Woro Susanti)***

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

