Lirik Lagu This Woman's Work - Kate Bush dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu This Woman's Work - Kate Bush
Oh, ohh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Oh, ohh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Oh, ohh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Pray God you can cope
I stand outside this woman's work
This woman's world
Ooh, it's hard on the man
Now his part is over
Now starts the craft of the father
I know you have a little life in you yet
I know you have a lot of strength left
I know you have a little life in you yet
I know you have a lot of strength left
I should be crying but I just can't let it show
I should be hoping but I can't stop thinking
Of all the things I should've said
That I never said
All the things we should've done
Though we never did
All the things I should've given
But I didn't
Oh, darling, make it go
Make it go away
Give me these moments back
Give them back to me
Give me that little kiss
Give me your
I know you have a little (hand) life in you yet
I know you have a lot of strength left
I know you have a little life in you yet
I know you have a lot of strength left
I should be crying but I just can't let it show
I should be hoping but I can't stop thinking
