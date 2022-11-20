Lirik Lagu This Woman's Work - Kate Bush dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu This Woman's Work - Kate Bush

Oh, ohh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Oh, ohh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Oh, ohh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Pray God you can cope

I stand outside this woman's work

This woman's world

Ooh, it's hard on the man

Now his part is over

Now starts the craft of the father

I know you have a little life in you yet

I know you have a lot of strength left

I know you have a little life in you yet

I know you have a lot of strength left

I should be crying but I just can't let it show

I should be hoping but I can't stop thinking

Of all the things I should've said

That I never said

All the things we should've done

Though we never did

All the things I should've given

But I didn't

Oh, darling, make it go

Make it go away

Give me these moments back

Give them back to me

Give me that little kiss

Give me your

I know you have a little (hand) life in you yet

I know you have a lot of strength left

I know you have a little life in you yet

I know you have a lot of strength left

I should be crying but I just can't let it show

I should be hoping but I can't stop thinking