Lirik Lagu My Only One - Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

My Only One – Mocca

We had a fight last night

And i called him mad

Makes me feel so sad

And i’m so ashamed

He’s my only one

I give him all my love

Even though my mom says no!

I just go on and on…

No one’s gonna take him away from me..

Everyday and everynight

I just wanna hold him tight

And make sure that everything stays night

And everyday and every night

To dream of him is mu delight and know that

He’ll stay with me all the way

Credits

Artis: Mocca

Dirilis: 2004

Album: Friends

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Children's Music, Pop, Korean Rock/Alt