Lirik Lagu My Only One - Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

We had a fight last night
And i called him mad
Makes me feel so sad
And i’m so ashamed
He’s my only one
I give him all my love
Even though my mom says no!
I just go on and on…
No one’s gonna take him away from me..
Everyday and everynight
I just wanna hold him tight
And make sure that everything stays night
And everyday and every night
To dream of him is mu delight and know that
He’ll stay with me all the way
Credits
Artis: Mocca
Dirilis: 2004
Album: Friends
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Children's Music, Pop, Korean Rock/Alt
