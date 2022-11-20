Lirik Lagu Pretty Fly - The Offspring dan Fakta di Baliknya

Pretty Fly (for a White Guy) - The Offspring

Gunter glieben glauten globen

Give it to me, baby!

Uh huh, uh huh!

Give it to me, baby!

Uh huh, uh huh!

Give it to me, baby!

Uh huh, uh huh!

And all the girlies say, I'm pretty fly for a white guy

Uno, dos, tres, cuatro, cinco, cinco, seis

You know, it's kinda hard just to get along today

Our subject isn't cool, but he fakes it anyway

He may not have a clue and he may not have style

But everything he lacks, well, he makes up in denial

So don't debate, a player straight

You know he really doesn't get it anyway

Gotta play the field, and keep it real

For you no way, for you no way

So if you don't rate, just overcompensate

At least that you'll know you can always go on Ricki Lake

The world needs wannabes, ah

Hey, hey, do that brand-new thing!

Give it to me, baby!

Uh huh, uh huh!

Give it to me, baby!

Uh huh, uh huh!

Give it to me, baby!

Uh huh, uh huh!

And all the girlies say, I'm pretty fly for a white guy

He needs some cool tunes, not just any will suffice

But they didn't have Ice Cube, so he bought Vanilla Ice

Now cruisin' in his Pinto, he sees homies as he pass

But if he looks twice, they're gonna kick his lily ass

So don't debate, a player straight

You know he really doesn't get it anyway

Gotta play the field, and keep it real

For you no way, for you no way

So if you don't rate, just overcompensate

At least that you'll know you can always go on Ricki Lake

The world loves wannabes, ah

Hey, hey, do that brand-new thing!

Now he's gettin' a tattoo, yeah, he's gettin' ink done

He asked for a 13 but they drew a 31

Friends say, he's tryin' too hard and he's not quite hip

But in his own mind, he's the, he's the dopest trip