Lirik Lagu Downtown - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Downtown – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

I went to the moped store, said "Fuck it"

Salesman's like "What up, what's your budget?"

And I'm like "Honestly, I don't know nothing about mopeds"

He said "I got the one for you, follow me"

Ooh, it's too real

Chromed out mirror, I don't need a windshield

Banana seat, a canopy on two wheels

Eight hundred cash, that's a hell of a deal

I'm headed...

Downtown, cruising through the alley

Tip-toeing in the street like ballet

Pulled up, moped to the valet

Whitewalls on the wheels like mayonnaise

Dope, my crew is ill, and all we need is two good wheels

Got gas in the tank, cash in the bank

And a bad little mama with her ass in my face

I'mma lick that, stick that, break her off, Kit-Kat

Snuck her in backstage, you don't need a wristband

Dope

Killing the game, 'bout to catch a body

Passed the Harley, Dukie on the Ducati

Timbaland, Khaled, Scott Storch, Birdman

Goddamn, man, everybody got Bugattis

But I'mma keep it hella 1987

Head into the dealership and drop a stack and cop a Kawasaki

I'm stunting on everybody, hella raw, pass the Wasabi

I'm so low that my scrotum's almost dragging up on the concrete

My seat is leather, alright, I'm lying, it's pleather

But girl, we could still ride together, oh

You don't need an Uber, you don't need a cab

Fuck a bus pass, you got a moped man

She got 1988 Mariah Carey hair

Very rare, mom jeans on her derriere

Throwing up the West Side as we tear in the air

Stop by Pike Place, throwing fish to a player

Downtown, downtown (Downtown)

Downtown, downtown (Downtown)

She has her arms around your waist

With a balance that could keep her safe

(Downtown)

Have you ever felt the warm embrace

(Downtown)

Of a leather seat between your legs

(Hey-ey-ey-ey, hey-ey-ey-ey)

(Hey-ey-ey-ey, hey-ey-ey-ey)

Downtown

You don't want no beef, boy

Know I run the streets, boy

Better follow me towards

Downtown

What you see is what you get girl

Don't ever forget girl

Ain't seen nothing yet until you're

Downtown

Dope

Cut the bullshit

Get off my mullet

Stone washed, so raw

Moped like a bullet, oh, yee-ow

You can't catch me

A po-po can't reprimand me

I'm in a B-Boy stance, I'm not dancing

I got your girl on the back going tandem

Cause I'm too damn quick, I'm too damn slick

Whole downtown yelling out "Who that is?"

It's me, the M, the A-C, the K

Sounding like a French pimp from back in the day

I take her to Pend Oreille and I water skate

I mean, water ski, ollie, ollie, oxen free

I'm perusing down fourth and they watching me

I do a headstand, the eagle lands on my seat

Well hello, but baby, the kickstand ain't free

Now do you or do you not wanna ride with me?

I got one girl, I got two wheels

She a big girl, but ain't a big deal

I like a big girl, I like 'em sassy

Going down the backstreet listening to Blackstreet

Running around the whole town

Neighbors yelling at me like, "You need to slow down"

"Going thirty-eight, Dan, chill the fuck out

Mow your damn lawn and sit the hell down"

If I only had one helmet I would give it to you, give it to you

Cruising down Broadway, girl, what a wonderful view, wonderful view

There's layers to this shit player, tiramisu, tiramisu

Let my coat-tail drag but I ain't tearing my suit, tearing my suit

Downtown, downtown (Downtown)

Downtown, downtown

She has her arms around your waist

With a balance that could keep her safe

(Downtown)

Have you ever felt the warm embrace

(Downtown)

Of a leather seat between your legs

Downtown

You don't want no beef, boy

Know I run the streets, boy

Better follow me towards

Downtown

What you see is what you get girl

Don't ever forget girl

Ain't seen nothing yet until you're

Downtown