Lirik Lagu Come Out and Play - The Offspring dan Fakta di Baliknya

Come Out and Play (Keep 'Em Separated) - The Offspring

You gotta keep 'em separated

Like the latest fashion

Like a spreading disease

The kids are strappin' on their way to the classroom

Gettin' weapons with the greatest of ease

The gangs stake out their own campus locale

And if they catch you slippin', then it's all over, pal

If one guy's colors and the other's don't mix

They're gonna bash it up, bash it up, bash it up, bash it up...

Hey! Man, you talkin' back to me?

Take him out

You gotta keep 'em separated

Hey! Man, you disrespectin' me?

Take him out

You gotta keep 'em separated

Hey, they don't pay no mind

If you're under 18, you won't be doing any time

Hey! Come out and play

By the time you hear the siren

It's already too late

One goes to the morgue and the other to jail

One guy's wasted and the other's a waste

It goes down the same as the thousand before

No one's getting smarter

No one's learning the score

Your never-ending spree of death and violence and hate

Is gonna tie your own rope, tie your own rope, tie your own...

Artis: The Offspring

Dirilis: 1994

Album: Smash

Genre: Pop, Rock

Penulis lagu: Dexter Holland