Lirik Lagu Come Out and Play - The Offspring dan Fakta di Baliknya

Come Out and Play (Keep 'Em Separated) - The Offspring
You gotta keep 'em separated
Like the latest fashion
Like a spreading disease
The kids are strappin' on their way to the classroom
Gettin' weapons with the greatest of ease
The gangs stake out their own campus locale
And if they catch you slippin', then it's all over, pal
If one guy's colors and the other's don't mix
They're gonna bash it up, bash it up, bash it up, bash it up...
Hey! Man, you talkin' back to me?
Take him out
Hey! Man, you disrespectin' me?
Take him out
Hey, they don't pay no mind
If you're under 18, you won't be doing any time
Hey! Come out and play
By the time you hear the siren
It's already too late
One goes to the morgue and the other to jail
One guy's wasted and the other's a waste
It goes down the same as the thousand before
No one's getting smarter
No one's learning the score
Your never-ending spree of death and violence and hate
Is gonna tie your own rope, tie your own rope, tie your own...
Artis: The Offspring
Dirilis: 1994
Album: Smash
Genre: Pop, Rock
Penulis lagu: Dexter Holland
