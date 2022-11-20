Lirik Lagu White Walls - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

White Walls – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

I wanna be free, I wanna just live

Inside my Cadillac, that is my shit

Now throw it up (man, throw that up)

That's what it is (that's what it is)

In my C-A-D-I-L-L-A-C, bitch (biatch)

Can't see me through my tints (nuh-uh)

I'm ridin' real slow (slow motion)

In my paint, wet, drippin', shinnin', like my 24s (umbrella)

I ain't got 24s (nuh-uh), but I'm on those Vogues (yeah)

That's those big white walls, r-r-round them hundred spokes

Old school like Olde English in that brown paper bag

I'm rollin' in that same whip that my granddad had

Hello, haters, damn y'all mad

30k on the Caddy, now how backpack rap is that?

I got that off-black Cadillac, midnight drive

Got that gas pedal, leaning back, taking my time

I'm rolling that roof off, letting in sky

I shine, the city never looked so bright-bright

Man, I'm loungin'

In some shit Bernie Mac would've been proud of (woo)

Lookin' down from heaven like, damn, that's stylish

Smilin', don't pay attention to the mileage

Can I hit the freeway? I'm illegally going 120

Easy weavin' in and out of the traffic

They cannot catch me, I'm smashin'

I'm duckin', buckin' them out here

I'm lookin' fuckin' fantasic, I am up in a classic

Now I know what it's like under the city lights

Ridin' into the night, drivin' over the bridge

The same one we'd walk across as kids

Knew I'd have a whip but never one like this

Old school (old), old school (old)

Candy paint (candy paint), two-seater (ow)

Yeah, I'm from Seattle, there's hella Honda Civics

I couldn't tell you about paint either (ooh)

But I really wanted a Caddy so I put in the hours

And rolled on over to the dealer

And I found the car I dreamed of, placed a bargain with this geezer

Got the keys in, as I was leavin' I started screamin'

I got that off-black Cadillac, midnight drive

Got that gas pedal, leaning back, taking my time

I'm rolling that roof off, letting in sky

I shine, the city never looked so bright-bright (yeah, uh)