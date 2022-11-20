Lirik Lagu White Walls - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

White Walls – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
I wanna be free, I wanna just live
Inside my Cadillac, that is my shit
Now throw it up (man, throw that up)
That's what it is (that's what it is)
In my C-A-D-I-L-L-A-C, bitch (biatch)
Can't see me through my tints (nuh-uh)
I'm ridin' real slow (slow motion)
In my paint, wet, drippin', shinnin', like my 24s (umbrella)
I ain't got 24s (nuh-uh), but I'm on those Vogues (yeah)
That's those big white walls, r-r-round them hundred spokes
Old school like Olde English in that brown paper bag
I'm rollin' in that same whip that my granddad had
Hello, haters, damn y'all mad
30k on the Caddy, now how backpack rap is that?
I got that off-black Cadillac, midnight drive
Got that gas pedal, leaning back, taking my time
I'm rolling that roof off, letting in sky
I shine, the city never looked so bright-bright
Man, I'm loungin'
In some shit Bernie Mac would've been proud of (woo)
Lookin' down from heaven like, damn, that's stylish
Smilin', don't pay attention to the mileage
Can I hit the freeway? I'm illegally going 120
Easy weavin' in and out of the traffic
They cannot catch me, I'm smashin'
I'm duckin', buckin' them out here
I'm lookin' fuckin' fantasic, I am up in a classic
Now I know what it's like under the city lights
Ridin' into the night, drivin' over the bridge
The same one we'd walk across as kids
Knew I'd have a whip but never one like this
Old school (old), old school (old)
Candy paint (candy paint), two-seater (ow)
Yeah, I'm from Seattle, there's hella Honda Civics
I couldn't tell you about paint either (ooh)
But I really wanted a Caddy so I put in the hours
And rolled on over to the dealer
And I found the car I dreamed of, placed a bargain with this geezer
Got the keys in, as I was leavin' I started screamin'
I got that off-black Cadillac, midnight drive
Got that gas pedal, leaning back, taking my time
I'm rolling that roof off, letting in sky
I shine, the city never looked so bright-bright (yeah, uh)
