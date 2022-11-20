Lirik Lagu Self Esteem - The Offspring dan Fakta di Baliknya

Self Esteem - The Offspring

La, la, la-la-la

La, la, la-la-la

I wrote her off for the tenth time today

And practiced all the things I would say

But she came over, I lost my nerve

I took her back and made her dessert

Oh, I know I'm being used

That's okay, man, 'cause I like the abuse

I know she's playing with me

That's okay 'cause I've got no self-esteem

Oh, way, oh yeah, yeah

Oh yeah, yeah

Oh yeah, yeah

Oh yeah, yeah

We make plans to go out at night

I wait 'til two, then I turn out the light

This rejection's got me so low

If she keeps it up, I just might tell her so

Oh, way, oh yeah, yeah

Oh yeah, yeah

Oh yeah, yeah

Oh yeah, yeah

When she's saying, oh, that she wants only me

Then I wonder why she sleeps with my friends

When she's saying, oh, that I'm like a disease

Then I wonder how much more I can spend

Well, I guess I should stick up for myself

But I really think it's better this way

The more you suffer

The more it shows you really care

Right? Yeah

Now I'll relate this little bit

It happens more than I'd like to admit

Late at night, she knocks on my door

She's drunk again and looking to score