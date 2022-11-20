Lirik Lagu Self Esteem - The Offspring dan Fakta di Baliknya

Self Esteem - The Offspring
La, la, la-la-la
La, la, la-la-la
I wrote her off for the tenth time today
And practiced all the things I would say
But she came over, I lost my nerve
I took her back and made her dessert
Oh, I know I'm being used
That's okay, man, 'cause I like the abuse
I know she's playing with me
That's okay 'cause I've got no self-esteem
Oh, way, oh yeah, yeah
Oh yeah, yeah
Oh yeah, yeah
Oh yeah, yeah
We make plans to go out at night
I wait 'til two, then I turn out the light
This rejection's got me so low
If she keeps it up, I just might tell her so
Oh, way, oh yeah, yeah
Oh yeah, yeah
Oh yeah, yeah
Oh yeah, yeah
When she's saying, oh, that she wants only me
Then I wonder why she sleeps with my friends
When she's saying, oh, that I'm like a disease
Then I wonder how much more I can spend
Well, I guess I should stick up for myself
But I really think it's better this way
The more you suffer
The more it shows you really care
Right? Yeah
Now I'll relate this little bit
It happens more than I'd like to admit
Late at night, she knocks on my door
She's drunk again and looking to score
Artikel Pilihan