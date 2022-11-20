Lirik Lagu Growing Up (Sloane’s Song) - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat Ed Sheeran dan Fakta di Baliknya

Growing Up (Sloane’s Song) – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat Ed Sheeran

They say boys don't cry

But your dad has shed a lot of tears

They say I should be a strong man

But baby, I'm still filled with fear

Sometimes I don't know who I am

Sometimes I question why I'm here

I just wanna be a good dad

Will I be I have no idea

They say girls shouldn't be tough

And moms should raise their kids at home

But baby, I know that that isn't true

'Cause your momma's the toughest person I know

I wanna raise you to be like her

And watch you show the world how to do it on your own

I'm still tryna figure out who I am

I don't wanna mess this up or do this wrong

I'm gonna be there for your first breath

I don't know if I'll be there for your first step

I can promise you that I'll try to work less

But the tour's routed, and I got this album

Put in so many hours, and I just want the outcome

To be something that I can look back and I can be proud of

Don't wanna be a dad that's living in FaceTime

But I've got a world to sing to and you at the same time

I won't spoil you, you can trust that

For your sweet sixteen, you get a bus pass

Had your heart broken, been there, done that

I love you and I can't give you enough of that

Get back to community that raised you up

Read Langston Hughes, I suggest A Raisin in the Sun

Listen to Sam Cooke, a change gon' come

You put the work in, don't worry about the praise, my love

Don't try to change the world, find something that you love

And do it every day

Do that for the rest of your life

And eventually, the world will change

I'll be patient, one more month

You'll wrap your fingers round my thumb

Times are changing, I know, but who am I if

I'm the person you become

If I'm still growing up, up, up, up

I'm still growing up, up, up, up

I'm still growing up

I recommend that you read The Alchemist

Listen to your teachers, but cheat in calculus

Tell the truth, regardless of the consequence

And every day, give your momma a compliment

Take your girl to the prom

But don't get too drunk hanging out the limo

Slow dance with your woman in your arms

Sneak her in after but boy, you better tiptoe

Don't wake your mom up, do yoga, learn 'bout karma

Find God, but leave the dogma

The quickest way to happiness learning to be selfless

Ask more questions, talk about yourself less

Study David Bowie, James Baldwin and 2Pac

Watch the sun set with best friends from a rooftop

Wear a helmet, don't be stupid, jaywalk, but look before you do it

If it snows, go outside, build a jump, get some help

Get a sled, thrash the hill with your friends, 'til it melts

Go to festivals, camp, fall in love and dance

You're only young once, my loved one, this is your chance

Take risks, 'cause life moves so fast

You're only young once, my loved one, this is your chance

I'll be patient, one more month

You'll wrap your fingers round my thumb

Times are changing, I know, but who am I

If I'm the person you become

If I'm still growing up, up, up, up

I'm still growing up, up, up, up

I'll be patient, one more month

You'll wrap your fingers round my thumb

Times are changing, I know, but who am I

If I'm the person you become

If I'm still growing up, still growing up, still growing up

If I'm still growing up, still growing up, still growing up

If I'm still growing up

I'm still growing up, ooh

I'm still growing up

I'm still growing up

Credits