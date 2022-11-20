Lirik Lagu Higher Love - Kygo dan Whitney Houston dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Higher Love - Kygo dan Whitney Houston
Bring me higher love, love
Bring me higher love
Think about it, there must be a higher love
Down in the heart or hidden in the stars above
Without it, life is wasted time
Look inside your heart, and I'll look inside mine
Things look so bad everywhere
In this whole world, what is fair?
We walk the line and try to see
Falling behind in what could be, oh
Bring me a higher love
Bring me a higher love, oh
Bring me a higher love
Where's that higher love I keep thinking of?
Bring me higher love, love
Bring me higher love (oh)
Bring me higher love, love
Bring me a higher love
Bring me higher love, love
Bring me higher love (oh)
Bring me higher love, love
Bring me a higher love
Worlds are turning, and we're just hanging on
Facing our fear, and standing out there alone
A yearning, yeah, and it's real to me
There must be someone who's feeling for me
Things look so bad everywhere
In this whole world, what is fair
We walk the line and try to see
Falling behind in what could be, oh
Bring higher love (My love)
Bring higher love, oh (Oh)
Bring higher love (My love)
Where's that higher love I keep thinking of?
