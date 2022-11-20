Lirik Lagu Higher Love - Kygo dan Whitney Houston dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Higher Love - Kygo dan Whitney Houston

Bring me higher love, love

Bring me higher love

Think about it, there must be a higher love

Down in the heart or hidden in the stars above

Without it, life is wasted time

Look inside your heart, and I'll look inside mine

Things look so bad everywhere

In this whole world, what is fair?

We walk the line and try to see

Falling behind in what could be, oh

Bring me a higher love

Bring me a higher love, oh

Bring me a higher love

Where's that higher love I keep thinking of?

Bring me higher love, love

Bring me higher love (oh)

Bring me higher love, love

Bring me a higher love

Bring me higher love, love

Bring me higher love (oh)

Bring me higher love, love

Bring me a higher love

Worlds are turning, and we're just hanging on

Facing our fear, and standing out there alone

A yearning, yeah, and it's real to me

There must be someone who's feeling for me

Things look so bad everywhere

In this whole world, what is fair

We walk the line and try to see

Falling behind in what could be, oh

Bring higher love (My love)

Bring higher love, oh (Oh)

Bring higher love (My love)

Where's that higher love I keep thinking of?