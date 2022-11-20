Lirik Lagu Wolves - One Night Only dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wolves - One Night Only
It's a thin and pale morning
In a tangle of sheets
Waking to an air of disease
I'm being forced to find a reason
But with the secrets you keep
Truth is as best bittersweet
Well you never were one for ties, still
You'll have to draw the line at someone
Wind like a knife and it turns from time to time, yeah
I don't expect you're so familiar
How it feels with the wolves [?] at your heels
Chasing you through my head
It's a game I've tried to forget
I tried to forget
It's a thin pale morning
With an hour of sleep
Making maybe three for the week
And when I'm claiming pride and reason
Then it crawls to your feet
Truth and [?] bittersweet
[?] you know I never romanticise, so
Now I have to draw a line at someone
Wind like a knife that you turn to keep the time, so
I don't expect you're so the tempo
