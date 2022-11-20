Lirik Lagu Wolves - One Night Only dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wolves - One Night Only

It's a thin and pale morning

In a tangle of sheets

Waking to an air of disease

I'm being forced to find a reason

But with the secrets you keep

Truth is as best bittersweet

Well you never were one for ties, still

You'll have to draw the line at someone

Wind like a knife and it turns from time to time, yeah

I don't expect you're so familiar

How it feels with the wolves [?] at your heels

Chasing you through my head

It's a game I've tried to forget

I tried to forget

It's a thin pale morning

With an hour of sleep

Making maybe three for the week

And when I'm claiming pride and reason

Then it crawls to your feet

Truth and [?] bittersweet

[?] you know I never romanticise, so

Now I have to draw a line at someone

Wind like a knife that you turn to keep the time, so

I don't expect you're so the tempo