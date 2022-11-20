Lirik Lagu Can You Feel It - One Night Only dan Fakta di Baliknya

Can You Feel It - One Night Only

When I'm on my own, I can be who I want to

There's another world on my bedroom walls

Can I get there someday

Can I get there someday

It could be yours, the world we see

The future's ours, stand close to me

Here we are, our dreams in sight

We'll come together

Can you feel it tonight?

Can you feel it tonight?

So I ran for days

And now I found my way

And as the streets race past

I just won't look back

Can I make it someday

Can I make it someday

It could be yours, the world we see

The future's ours, stand close to me

Here we are, our dreams in sight

We'll come together

Can you feel it tonight?

It could be yours, the world we see

The future's ours, stand close to me

Here we are, our dreams in sight

We'll come together

Can you feel it tonight?

Can you feel it tonight?

Can you feel it tonight?

Artis: One Night Only

Dirilis: 2011

Album: One Night Only (International Ver)

Genre: Rock

Penulis lagu: Ed Dunne, Andrew Bloch, James Craig (ONO), Mark Hayton, Jack Sails, George Craig, Daniel Parkin

Can You Feel It adalah lagu milik One Night Only, band indie pop rock asal Inggris.

Band ini terdiri dari empat anggota, George Craig sebagai penyanyi dan gitaris, Daniel Parkin sebagai bassis, James Craig sebagai drummer, dan Jack Sails sebagai keyboardist dan vokalis latar.