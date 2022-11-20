Lirik Lagu Can You Feel It - One Night Only dan Fakta di Baliknya

Can You Feel It - One Night Only
When I'm on my own, I can be who I want to
There's another world on my bedroom walls
Can I get there someday
Can I get there someday
It could be yours, the world we see
The future's ours, stand close to me
Here we are, our dreams in sight
We'll come together
Can you feel it tonight?
Can you feel it tonight?
So I ran for days
And now I found my way
And as the streets race past
I just won't look back
Can I make it someday
Can I make it someday
It could be yours, the world we see
The future's ours, stand close to me
Here we are, our dreams in sight
We'll come together
Can you feel it tonight?
It could be yours, the world we see
The future's ours, stand close to me
Here we are, our dreams in sight
We'll come together
Can you feel it tonight?
Can you feel it tonight?
Can you feel it tonight?
Artis: One Night Only
Dirilis: 2011
Album: One Night Only (International Ver)
Genre: Rock
Penulis lagu: Ed Dunne, Andrew Bloch, James Craig (ONO), Mark Hayton, Jack Sails, George Craig, Daniel Parkin
Can You Feel It adalah lagu milik One Night Only, band indie pop rock asal Inggris.
Band ini terdiri dari empat anggota, George Craig sebagai penyanyi dan gitaris, Daniel Parkin sebagai bassis, James Craig sebagai drummer, dan Jack Sails sebagai keyboardist dan vokalis latar.
