Lirik Lagu Break Me Back Down - One Night Only dan Fakta di Baliknya

Break Me Back Down - One Night Only
All I want to bring me back down
Is your tired blue eyes that follow me 'round
Dressed in white, starting to shine
My head is full of a beautiful sound
Lights stands round us, the face is love
And the sound shall slow
Bring me back down wherever you are
All that I want is you
Bring me back down wherever you are
All that I want is you
Watch her move so slow, move so slow
Bring me back down
All I need to bring me back down
Girl, pull on the ropes, said, I'm safe on the ground
Lights stands round us, the face is love
And the sound shall slow
Bring me back down wherever you are
All that I want is you
Bring me back down wherever you are
'Cause all that I want is you
Watch her move so slow, move so slow
Bring me back down
Bring me back down wherever you are
All that I want is you
Bring me back down wherever you are
All that I want is you
