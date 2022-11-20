Lirik Lagu Break Me Back Down - One Night Only dan Fakta di Baliknya

Break Me Back Down - One Night Only

All I want to bring me back down

Is your tired blue eyes that follow me 'round

Dressed in white, starting to shine

My head is full of a beautiful sound

Lights stands round us, the face is love

And the sound shall slow

Bring me back down wherever you are

All that I want is you

Bring me back down wherever you are

All that I want is you

Watch her move so slow, move so slow

Bring me back down

All I need to bring me back down

Girl, pull on the ropes, said, I'm safe on the ground

Lights stands round us, the face is love

And the sound shall slow

Bring me back down wherever you are

All that I want is you

Bring me back down wherever you are

'Cause all that I want is you

Watch her move so slow, move so slow

Bring me back down

Bring me back down wherever you are

All that I want is you

Bring me back down wherever you are

All that I want is you