Lirik Lagu All I Want - One Night Only dan Fakta di Baliknya

All I Want - One Night Only

If your heart don't work then you won't get hurt

Say goodbye, such a shame, say goodbye

My hits don't hurt or my words don't work

Say goodbye, don't you cry, don't you cry

'Cause I believe

'Cause I believe

All I want is something to believe in

Even if it's just to hear your name

All I want is what you've got me feeling lately

Please don't let me throw it all away

Speak how you feel so the word sound real

Don't you lie, such a shame, such a shame

My hits don't hurt or my words don't work

Say goodbye, don't you cry, don't you cry

'Cause I believe

'Cause I believe

All I want is something to believe in

Even if it's just to hear your name

All I want is what you've got me feeling lately

Please don't let me throw it all away

Speak how you feel

Speak how you feel

Speak how you feel

So the words sound real

Speak how you feel

Speak how you feel

Speak how you feel

So the words sound real