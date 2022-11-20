Lirik Lagu All I Want - One Night Only dan Fakta di Baliknya

All I Want - One Night Only
If your heart don't work then you won't get hurt
Say goodbye, such a shame, say goodbye
My hits don't hurt or my words don't work
Say goodbye, don't you cry, don't you cry
'Cause I believe
'Cause I believe
All I want is something to believe in
Even if it's just to hear your name
All I want is what you've got me feeling lately
Please don't let me throw it all away
Speak how you feel so the word sound real
Don't you lie, such a shame, such a shame
My hits don't hurt or my words don't work
Say goodbye, don't you cry, don't you cry
'Cause I believe
'Cause I believe
All I want is something to believe in
Even if it's just to hear your name
All I want is what you've got me feeling lately
Please don't let me throw it all away
Speak how you feel
Speak how you feel
Speak how you feel
So the words sound real
Speak how you feel
Speak how you feel
Speak how you feel
So the words sound real
