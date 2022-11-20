Lirik Lagu Just For Tonight - One Night Only dan Fakta di Baliknya

Just For Tonight - One Night Only

Way across the plains

The lights spell out a code

No one knows where they take us

But we'll search 'til we grow old

All the paths they lead

To the single solemn place

Then we'll stay for a weekend

And leave without a trace

Just for tonight

Just maybe we've made it

Sing like you want this

Sing like you want this

Just for tonight

Just maybe we've made it

Sing like you want this

Sing like you want this

We can take tonight

Take our time

So sing like you need this

And be who you want to

All the paths they lead

To a little standing place

If you stay for a weekend

You'd leave without a trace

Just for tonight

Just maybe we've made it

Sing like you want this

Sing like you want this

Just for tonight

Just maybe we've made it

Sing like you want this

Sing like you want this

Lalalala lalalalala

Lalalala lalalalala

Lalalala lalalalala

Just for tonight

Just for tonight

Just maybe we've made it

Sing like you want this

Sing like you want this