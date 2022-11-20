Lirik Lagu Just For Tonight - One Night Only dan Fakta di Baliknya

Just For Tonight - One Night Only
Way across the plains
The lights spell out a code
No one knows where they take us
But we'll search 'til we grow old
All the paths they lead
To the single solemn place
Then we'll stay for a weekend
And leave without a trace
Just for tonight
Just maybe we've made it
Sing like you want this
Sing like you want this
Just for tonight
Just maybe we've made it
Sing like you want this
Sing like you want this
We can take tonight
Take our time
So sing like you need this
And be who you want to
All the paths they lead
To a little standing place
If you stay for a weekend
You'd leave without a trace
Just for tonight
Just maybe we've made it
Sing like you want this
Sing like you want this
Just for tonight
Just maybe we've made it
Sing like you want this
Sing like you want this
Lalalala lalalalala
Lalalala lalalalala
Lalalala lalalalala
Just for tonight
Just for tonight
Just maybe we've made it
Sing like you want this
Sing like you want this
