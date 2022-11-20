Lirik Lagu Say You Don’t Want It - One Night Only

Say You Don't Want It - One Night Only
Talk all the talk with a poet's style
Tongue like electric, eyes like a child
Buy all your wives and the classic cars
Live like a savior, live like the stars
Talk all the talk with a model's smile
Tongue like electric, eyes like a child
Buy all your highs and the classic cars
Die on the front page, just like the stars
The big screens, the plastic-made dreams
Say you don't want it, say you don't want it
It's our world, the picture-book girls
Say you don't want it, say you don't want it
Don't you ask me if it's love my dear
Love don't really mean a thing round here
The fake scenes the plastic-made dreams
Say you don't want it, say you don't want it
Pace all the rooms with a jealous style
Tongue like electric, eyes like a child
Paint all your soul with the grand designs
Reach like a savior, your heart on the line
Talk all the talk with a model's smile
Tongue like electric, eyes like a child
Buy all your highs and the classic cars
Die on the front page, just like the stars
The big screens, the plastic-made dreams
Say you don't want it, say you don't want it
It's our world, the picture-book girls
Say you don't want it, say you don't want it
Don't you ask me if it's love my dear
Love don't really mean a thing round here
The fake scenes the plastic-made dreams
Say you don't want it, say you don't want it
The big screens, the plastic-made dreams
Say you don't want it, say you don't want it
It's our world, the picture-book girls
Say you don't want it, say you don't want it
The big screens, the plastic-made dreams
Say you don't want it, say you don't want it
It's our world, the picture-book girls
Say you don't want it, say you don't want it
Don't you ask me if it's love my dear
Love don't really mean a thing round here
The fake scenes the plastic-made dreams
Say you don't want it, say you don't want it
Say you don't want it, say you don't want it
Say you don't want it, say you don't want it
Artis: One Night Only
Dirilis: 2010
Album: One Night Only
Genre: Pop, Rock, Indie Pop, Post-Punk
Penulis lagu: James Craig (ONO), George Craig, Jack Sails, Daniel Parkin, Mark Hayton, Ed Buller
Say You Don't Want It adalah lagu milik One Night Only, band indie pop rock asal Inggris.
