Lirik Lagu Say You Don’t Want It - One Night Only

Say You Don't Want It - One Night Only

Talk all the talk with a poet's style

Tongue like electric, eyes like a child

Buy all your wives and the classic cars

Live like a savior, live like the stars

Talk all the talk with a model's smile

Tongue like electric, eyes like a child

Buy all your highs and the classic cars

Die on the front page, just like the stars

The big screens, the plastic-made dreams

Say you don't want it, say you don't want it

It's our world, the picture-book girls

Say you don't want it, say you don't want it

Don't you ask me if it's love my dear

Love don't really mean a thing round here

The fake scenes the plastic-made dreams

Say you don't want it, say you don't want it

Pace all the rooms with a jealous style

Tongue like electric, eyes like a child

Paint all your soul with the grand designs

Reach like a savior, your heart on the line

Talk all the talk with a model's smile

Tongue like electric, eyes like a child

Buy all your highs and the classic cars

Die on the front page, just like the stars

The big screens, the plastic-made dreams

Say you don't want it, say you don't want it

It's our world, the picture-book girls

Say you don't want it, say you don't want it

Don't you ask me if it's love my dear

Love don't really mean a thing round here

The fake scenes the plastic-made dreams

Say you don't want it, say you don't want it

The big screens, the plastic-made dreams

Say you don't want it, say you don't want it

It's our world, the picture-book girls

Say you don't want it, say you don't want it

The big screens, the plastic-made dreams

Say you don't want it, say you don't want it

It's our world, the picture-book girls

Say you don't want it, say you don't want it

Don't you ask me if it's love my dear

Love don't really mean a thing round here

The fake scenes the plastic-made dreams

Say you don't want it, say you don't want it

Say you don't want it, say you don't want it

Say you don't want it, say you don't want it

Artis: One Night Only

Dirilis: 2010

Album: One Night Only

Genre: Pop, Rock, Indie Pop, Post-Punk

Penulis lagu: James Craig (ONO), George Craig, Jack Sails, Daniel Parkin, Mark Hayton, Ed Buller

Say You Don't Want It adalah lagu milik One Night Only, band indie pop rock asal Inggris.