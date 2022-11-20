Lirik Lagu You and Me - One Night Only dan Fakta di Baliknya

You and Me - One Night Only
People say I only hear what I want to
That much is true
People say I only see what I want to
Then how come I see you
You and me, equality
That's how it should be
You and me
You and me, equality
That's how it should be
You and me
People say that I creep you out
No understanding, no cash in hand
All I see, is apparently
What do they know
About you and me
You and me, equality
Thats how it should be
You and me
You and me, equality
Thats how it should be
You and me
Lover just take me
Come over, check it out
You and me, equality
Thats how it should be
You and me
You and me, equality
That's how it should be
You and me
People say that I creep you out
No understanding, no cash in hand
All I see, is apparently
What do they know
About you and me
Artis: One Night Only
Dirilis: 2007
Album: Started a Fire
Genre: Pop, Rock, Indie Pop, Post-Punk
Penulis lagu: Jack Sails
