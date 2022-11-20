Lirik Lagu The Way You Make Me Feel - Michael Jackson dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Way You Make Me Feel – Michael Jackson

Hee hee

Ooh

Go on, girl

Ow

Hee

Hey, pretty baby with the high heels on

You give me fever like I've never ever known

You're just a product of loveliness

I like the groove of your walk, your talk, your dress

I feel your fever from miles around

I'll pick you up in my car and we'll paint the town

Just kiss me baby and tell me twice

That you're the one for me

The way you make me feel (The way you make me feel)

You really turn me on (You really turn me on)

You knock me off of my feet (You knock me off of my feet)

My lonely days are gone (My lonely days are gone)

I like the feelin' you're givin' me

Just hold me, baby, and I'm in ecstasy

Oh, I'll be workin' from nine to five

To buy you things to keep you by my side

I never felt so in love before

Just promise, baby, you'll love me forevermore

I swear I'm keepin' you satisfied

'Cause you're the one for me

The way you make me feel (The way you make me feel)

You really turn me on (You really turn me on)

You knock me off of my feet now, baby (You knock me off of my feet)

My lonely days are gone (My lonely days are gone)

Go on, girl!

Go on!

Hee hee, oww!

Go on, girl!