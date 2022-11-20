Lirik Lagu The Way You Make Me Feel - Michael Jackson dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Way You Make Me Feel – Michael Jackson
Hee hee
Ooh
Go on, girl
Ow
Hee
Hey, pretty baby with the high heels on
You give me fever like I've never ever known
You're just a product of loveliness
I like the groove of your walk, your talk, your dress
I feel your fever from miles around
I'll pick you up in my car and we'll paint the town
Just kiss me baby and tell me twice
That you're the one for me
The way you make me feel (The way you make me feel)
You really turn me on (You really turn me on)
You knock me off of my feet (You knock me off of my feet)
My lonely days are gone (My lonely days are gone)
I like the feelin' you're givin' me
Just hold me, baby, and I'm in ecstasy
Oh, I'll be workin' from nine to five
To buy you things to keep you by my side
I never felt so in love before
Just promise, baby, you'll love me forevermore
I swear I'm keepin' you satisfied
'Cause you're the one for me
The way you make me feel (The way you make me feel)
You really turn me on (You really turn me on)
You knock me off of my feet now, baby (You knock me off of my feet)
My lonely days are gone (My lonely days are gone)
Go on, girl!
Go on!
Hee hee, oww!
Go on, girl!
