Lirik Lagu Chemistry - One Night Only dan Fakta di Baliknya

Chemistry - One Night Only

Maybe It's the chemistry

The sparks that fly from you to me

I touch your skin I feel alive

Been searching for you evernight

Where am I supposed to go

I'm hoping that you won't say no

We've got all the time in the world

It must be the chemistry, tonight

I hope that you know

I won't let you go ths time

It must be the chemistry,between you and I

I hope that you know

I won't let you go this time

Underneathe the stary sky

You can bring me back to life

I touch your skin I feel alive

Been searchin for you everynight

Take me somehwere I dont know

Watch all the people down below

We've got all the time in the world

It must be the chemistry, tonight

I hope that you know

I won't let you go this time

It must be the chemistry, between you and I

I hope that you know

I won't let you go this time

Yeah (x12)

It must be the chemistry, tonight

I hope that you know

I won't let you go this time

It must be the chemistry, between you and I

I hope that you know

I won't let you go this time

Artis: One Night Only

Dirilis: 2010

Album: One Night Only

Genre: Rock

Penulis lagu: James Craig (ONO), David Gledhill, Mark Hayton, Jack Sails, George Craig, Daniel Parkin