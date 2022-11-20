Lirik Lagu Chemistry - One Night Only dan Fakta di Baliknya

Chemistry - One Night Only
Maybe It's the chemistry
The sparks that fly from you to me
I touch your skin I feel alive
Been searching for you evernight
Where am I supposed to go
I'm hoping that you won't say no
We've got all the time in the world
It must be the chemistry, tonight
I hope that you know
I won't let you go ths time
It must be the chemistry,between you and I
I hope that you know
I won't let you go this time
Underneathe the stary sky
You can bring me back to life
I touch your skin I feel alive
Been searchin for you everynight
Take me somehwere I dont know
Watch all the people down below
We've got all the time in the world
It must be the chemistry, tonight
I hope that you know
I won't let you go this time
It must be the chemistry, between you and I
I hope that you know
I won't let you go this time
Yeah (x12)
It must be the chemistry, tonight
I hope that you know
I won't let you go this time
It must be the chemistry, between you and I
I hope that you know
I won't let you go this time
Artis: One Night Only
Dirilis: 2010
Album: One Night Only
Genre: Rock
Penulis lagu: James Craig (ONO), David Gledhill, Mark Hayton, Jack Sails, George Craig, Daniel Parkin
