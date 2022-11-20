Lirik Lagu Starless - King Crimson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Starless - King Crimson
Sundown dazzling day
Gold through my eyes
But my eyes turned within
Only see
Starless and bible black
Old friend charity
Cruel twisted smile
And the smile signals emptiness
For me
Starless and bible black
Ice blue silver sky
Fades into grey
To a grey hope that oh yearns
To be
Starless and bible black
Sundown dazzling day
Gold through my eyes
But my eyes turned within
Only see
Starless and bible black
Old friend charity
Cruel twisted smile
And the smile signals emptiness
For me
Starless and bible black
Credit
Artis: King Crimson
Album: The Road to Red
Penulis lagu: David Cross (violin), Bill Bruford, Robert Fripp, John Wetton, dan Richard Palmer-James
Rilis: 6 Oktober 1974
Genre: Progressive rock jazz-rock heavy metal
Fakta di Baliknya
Artikel Pilihan