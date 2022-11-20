Lirik Lagu Starless - King Crimson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Starless - King Crimson

Sundown dazzling day

Gold through my eyes

But my eyes turned within

Only see

Starless and bible black

Old friend charity

Cruel twisted smile

And the smile signals emptiness

For me

Starless and bible black

Ice blue silver sky

Fades into grey

To a grey hope that oh yearns

To be

Starless and bible black

Credit

Artis: King Crimson

Album: The Road to Red

Penulis lagu: David Cross (violin), Bill Bruford, Robert Fripp, John Wetton, dan Richard Palmer-James

Rilis: 6 Oktober 1974

Genre: Progressive rock jazz-rock heavy metal

Fakta di Baliknya