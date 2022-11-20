Lirik Lagu Beat It - Michael Jackson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Beat It – Michael Jackson

They told him, "Don't you ever come around here"

"Don't wanna see your face, you better disappear"

The fire's in their eyes and their words are really clear

So beat it, just beat it

You better run, you better do what you can

Don't wanna see no blood, don't be a macho man

You wanna be tough, better do what you can

So beat it, but you wanna be bad

Just beat it (beat it), beat it (beat it)

No one wants to be defeated

Showin' how funky and strong is your fight

It doesn't matter who's wrong or right

Just beat it (beat it)

Just beat it (beat it)

Just beat it (beat it)

Just beat it (beat it, uh)

They're out to get you, better leave while you can

Don't wanna be a boy, you wanna be a man

You wanna stay alive, better do what you can

So beat it, just beat it

You have to show them that you're really not scared

You're playin' with your life, this ain't no truth or dare

They'll kick you, then they'll beat you

Then they'll tell you it's fair

So beat it, but you wanna be bad

Just beat it (beat it), beat it (beat it)

No one wants to be defeated

Showin' how funky and strong is your fight

It doesn't matter who's wrong or right

Just beat it (beat it), beat it (beat it)

No one wants to be defeated

Showin' how funky and strong is your fight

It doesn't matter who's wrong or right

Just beat it (beat it, beat it, beat it)

Beat it (beat it, beat it)

Beat it (beat it, beat it)

Beat it (beat it, beat it)

Beat it (beat it, beat it)

Beat it (beat it), beat it (beat it)