Lirik Lagu Long Time Coming - One Night Only dan Fakta di Baliknya

Long Time Coming - One Night Only

Waking up from another daydream

Like ghost all alone again

There was a world that I thought I knew

But I´ve never met someone quite like you

Days drift by

If it's a dream I don´t wanna wake up

Close my eyes

If this ain't real I don't wanna know

Waiting for you,

it's been a long time coming

I can't keep countin the days

I've been waiting for you,

it's been a long time coming,

long time coming

But now you're coming around

I could drown in the see of people

But you're the ship that could sail me home

And for so long I never knew

That I could ever meet someone quite like you

Worlds go by

If it's dream I don't wanna wake up

Close my eyes

If it's aint real I don't wanna know

Waiting for you,

it's been a long time coming

I can't keep countin the days

If you take my hand

maybe I'll stop running

I'll stop running away

Give it up,give it up

Cause this city's been

dragging you down