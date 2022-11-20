Lirik Lagu Long Time Coming - One Night Only dan Fakta di Baliknya

Long Time Coming - One Night Only
Waking up from another daydream
Like ghost all alone again
There was a world that I thought I knew
But I´ve never met someone quite like you
Days drift by
If it's a dream I don´t wanna wake up
Close my eyes
If this ain't real I don't wanna know
Waiting for you,
it's been a long time coming
I can't keep countin the days
I've been waiting for you,
it's been a long time coming,
long time coming
But now you're coming around
I could drown in the see of people
But you're the ship that could sail me home
And for so long I never knew
That I could ever meet someone quite like you
Worlds go by
If it's dream I don't wanna wake up
Close my eyes
If it's aint real I don't wanna know
Waiting for you,
it's been a long time coming
I can't keep countin the days
If you take my hand
maybe I'll stop running
I'll stop running away
Give it up,give it up
Cause this city's been
dragging you down
