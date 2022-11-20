Talk You Down - One Night Only
You've talked away to
Taking a match to the end
It goes away to prove
You're not sure if burning your friends
If it's more about silence, then I can keep quiet If you like
And now it sound a lie oh
I might not feel so inclined
Spend your night starting forest fires
Oh, how we need a little conversation
Speak your mind, play your cross sometime
Either way, I'll talk you down
You've talked away through
Evenings, they all cover dark
Sat brave on barstools
Preaching like some heaven sent
If you wanna play God then I guess I'll keep nodding if you like
But disciples come and go, oh
You should know that more than most
Spend your night starting forest fires
Oh, how you need a pleasant conversation
Speak your mind, play your cross sometime
Either way, I'll talk you down
Spend your night starting forest fires
Oh, how we need a little conversation
Speak your mind, steal my car and drive
Either way, I'll talk you down
Spend your night starting forest fires
Oh, how we need a little conversation
If it's more about silence, then I can keep quiet if you like
Speak your mind, play your cross sometime
Either way, I'll talk you down
I'll talk you down
You start a fire
I'll talk you down
You start a fire
I'll talk you down
You start a fire
I'll talk you down
You start a fire
I'll talk you down
