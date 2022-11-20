Talk You Down - One Night Only

You've talked away to

Taking a match to the end

It goes away to prove

You're not sure if burning your friends

If it's more about silence, then I can keep quiet If you like

And now it sound a lie oh

I might not feel so inclined

Spend your night starting forest fires

Oh, how we need a little conversation

Speak your mind, play your cross sometime

Either way, I'll talk you down

You've talked away through

Evenings, they all cover dark

Sat brave on barstools

Preaching like some heaven sent

If you wanna play God then I guess I'll keep nodding if you like

But disciples come and go, oh

You should know that more than most

Spend your night starting forest fires

Oh, how you need a pleasant conversation

Speak your mind, play your cross sometime

Either way, I'll talk you down

Spend your night starting forest fires

Oh, how we need a little conversation

Speak your mind, steal my car and drive

Either way, I'll talk you down

Spend your night starting forest fires

Oh, how we need a little conversation

If it's more about silence, then I can keep quiet if you like

Speak your mind, play your cross sometime

Either way, I'll talk you down

I'll talk you down

You start a fire

I'll talk you down

You start a fire

I'll talk you down

You start a fire

I'll talk you down

You start a fire

I'll talk you down