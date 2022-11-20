Lirik Lagu Too Much This Way – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Too Much This Way – Float
No star-gazing late at night
And no candle light
No french-speaking, no moonlight
It just came out right
No wondering words to say
And no music play
It’s just simply found today
Love’s too much this way
Beauty’s what i’ve found in you
And true romance, too
There won’t be just “i love you”
What i’ll say to you
No pretending to be nice
I won’t need it twice
I will go and tell all the guys
About the magic in your eyes
No star-gazing late at night
And no candle light
No french-speaking, no moonlight
It just came out right
Beauty’s what i’ve found in you
And true romance, too
There won’t be just “i love you”
What i’ll say to you
No wondering words to say
And no music play
It’s just simply found today
Love’s too much this way
Love’s too much this way
