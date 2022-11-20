Lirik Lagu Too Much This Way – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Too Much This Way – Float

No star-gazing late at night

And no candle light

No french-speaking, no moonlight

It just came out right

No wondering words to say

And no music play

It’s just simply found today

Love’s too much this way

Beauty’s what i’ve found in you

And true romance, too

There won’t be just “i love you”

What i’ll say to you

No pretending to be nice

I won’t need it twice

I will go and tell all the guys

About the magic in your eyes

No star-gazing late at night

And no candle light

No french-speaking, no moonlight

It just came out right

Beauty’s what i’ve found in you

And true romance, too

There won’t be just “i love you”

What i’ll say to you

No wondering words to say

And no music play

It’s just simply found today

Love’s too much this way

Love’s too much this way