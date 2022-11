Lirik Lagu I've Been Everywhere - Johnny Cash feat Lynn Anderson dan Fakta di Baliknya

I've Been Everywhere - Johnny Cash dan Lynn Anderson

I was totin' my pack along the dusty Winnemucca road

When along came a semi with a high an' canvas-covered load

"If you're goin' to Winnemucca, Mack, with me you can ride"

And so I climbed into the cab, and then I settled down inside

He asked me if I'd seen a road with so much dust and sand

And I said, "Listen, I've traveled every road in this here land"

I've been everywhere, man

I've been everywhere, man

Crossed the deserts bare, man

I've breathed the mountain air, man

Of travel I've had my share, man

I've been everywhere

I've been to Reno, Chicago, Fargo, Minnesota

Buffalo, Toronto, Winslow, Sarasota

Wichita, Tulsa, Ottawa, Oklahoma

Tampa, Panama, Mattawa, La Paloma

Bangor, Baltimore, Salvador, Amarillo

Tocapillo, Baranquilla, and Perdilla, I'm a killer

I've been everywhere, man

I've been everywhere, man

Crossed the deserts bare, man

I've breathed the mountain air, man

Of travel I've had my share, man

I've been everywhere

I've been to Boston, Charleston, Dayton, Louisiana

Washington, Houston, Kingston, Texarkana

Monterey, Faraday, Santa Fe, Tallapoosa

Glen Rock, Black Rock, Little Rock, Oskaloosa

Tennessee to Tennesse Chicopee, Spirit Lake

Grand Lake, Devils Lake, Crater Lake, for Pete's sake

I've been everywhere, man

I've been everywhere, man

Crossed the desert's bare, man

I've breathed the mountain air, man

Of travel I've had my share, man

I've been everywhere

I've been to Louisville, Nashville, Knoxville, Ombabika

Schefferville, Jacksonville, Waterville, Costa Rica

Pittsfield, Springfield, Bakersfield, Shreveport

Hackensack, Cadillac, Fond du Lac, Davenport

Idaho, Jellico, Argentina, Diamantina,

Pasadena, Catalina, see what I mean

I've been everywhere, man

I've been everywhere, man

Crossed the desert's bare, man

I've breathed the mountain air, man

Of travel I've had my share, man

I've been everywhere