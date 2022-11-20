Lirik Lagu I'm Over You - Keith Whitley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I'm Over You - Keith Whitley

Where there's a cloud, don't mean there's rain

Tears in my eyes, don't mean there's pain

Don't flatter yourself

I'm over you

Things aren't always what they seem

You can't believe everything you read

On my face

I'm over you

You heard I'm drinking more than I should

That I ain't been looking all that good

Someone told you I was taking it rough

Why are they making those stories up?

When I'm over you

There were times that if you'd been around

You would have seen me broken down

But now you won't

I'm over you

So if I seem a little bit cold

It only means you've lost the hold

You had on me

I'm over you

You heard I'm drinking more than I should

That I ain't been looking all that good

Someone told you I was taking it rough

But why are they making those stories up?

When I'm over you

You heard I'm drinking more than I should

That I ain't been looking all that good

Someone told you I was taking it rough

But why are they making those stories up?

When I'm over you

I'm over you

I'm over you