Lirik Lagu I'm Over You - Keith Whitley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I'm Over You - Keith Whitley
Where there's a cloud, don't mean there's rain
Tears in my eyes, don't mean there's pain
Don't flatter yourself
I'm over you
Things aren't always what they seem
You can't believe everything you read
On my face
I'm over you
You heard I'm drinking more than I should
That I ain't been looking all that good
Someone told you I was taking it rough
Why are they making those stories up?
When I'm over you
There were times that if you'd been around
You would have seen me broken down
But now you won't
I'm over you
So if I seem a little bit cold
It only means you've lost the hold
You had on me
I'm over you
You heard I'm drinking more than I should
That I ain't been looking all that good
Someone told you I was taking it rough
But why are they making those stories up?
When I'm over you
You heard I'm drinking more than I should
That I ain't been looking all that good
Someone told you I was taking it rough
But why are they making those stories up?
When I'm over you
I'm over you
I'm over you
