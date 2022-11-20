Lirik Lagu Ring of Fire - Johnny Cash dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Ring of Fire - Johnny Cash
Love is a burning thing
And it makes a fiery ring
Bound by wild desire
I fell into a ring of fire
I fell into a burning ring of fire
I went down, down, down
And the flames went higher
And it burns, burns, burns
The ring of fire
The ring of fire
I fell into a burning ring of fire
I went down, down, down
And the flames went higher
And it burns, burns, burns
The ring of fire
The ring of fire
The taste of love is sweet
When hearts like ours meet
I fell for you like a child
Oh, but the fire went wild
I fell into a burning ring of fire
I went down, down, down
And the flames went higher
And it burns, burns, burns
The ring of fire
The ring of fire
I fell into a burning ring of fire
I went down, down, down
And the flames went higher
And it burns, burns, burns
The ring of fire
The ring of fire
And it burns, burns, burns
The ring of fire
The ring of fire
The ring of fire
The ring of fire
The ring of fire
The ring…
Credit
Artis: Johnny Cash
Album: Ring of Fire: The Best of Johnny Cash
Genre: Musik country, Children's Music, Classic Country, Rock, Country
Fakta di Baliknya
Johnny Cash atau JR Cash lahir pada tanggal 26 Februari 1932 di Kingsland, Arkansas, Amerika Serikat. ia merupakan penyanyi dan penulis lagu.
