Lirik Lagu Ring of Fire - Johnny Cash dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Ring of Fire - Johnny Cash

Love is a burning thing

And it makes a fiery ring

Bound by wild desire

I fell into a ring of fire

I fell into a burning ring of fire

I went down, down, down

And the flames went higher

And it burns, burns, burns

The ring of fire

The ring of fire

I fell into a burning ring of fire

I went down, down, down

And the flames went higher

And it burns, burns, burns

The ring of fire

The ring of fire



The taste of love is sweet

When hearts like ours meet

I fell for you like a child

Oh, but the fire went wild

I fell into a burning ring of fire

I went down, down, down

And the flames went higher

And it burns, burns, burns

The ring of fire

The ring of fire

I fell into a burning ring of fire

I went down, down, down

And the flames went higher

And it burns, burns, burns

The ring of fire

The ring of fire

And it burns, burns, burns

The ring of fire

The ring of fire

The ring of fire

The ring of fire

The ring of fire

The ring…

Credit

Artis: Johnny Cash

Album: Ring of Fire: The Best of Johnny Cash

Genre: Musik country, Children's Music, Classic Country, Rock, Country

Fakta di Baliknya

Johnny Cash atau JR Cash lahir pada tanggal 26 Februari 1932 di Kingsland, Arkansas, Amerika Serikat. ia merupakan penyanyi dan penulis lagu.